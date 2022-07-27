By STEVE ERKENBRACK

As a career Naval officer in the late 1950s, my father received orders to move from teaching at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland to duty at the Naval Air Station in Coronado, California. So, one July day, he and my mother packed me and my three older brothers into the two bench seats of our old DeSoto, and headed west. Driving through the heat of the Deep South and Southwest without interstate highways or air conditioning, my dad kept peace among four squabbling sons in an often-sweltering sedan by holding out the possibility of Disneyland at the end of the trip.