As a career Naval officer in the late 1950s, my father received orders to move from teaching at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland to duty at the Naval Air Station in Coronado, California. So, one July day, he and my mother packed me and my three older brothers into the two bench seats of our old DeSoto, and headed west. Driving through the heat of the Deep South and Southwest without interstate highways or air conditioning, my dad kept peace among four squabbling sons in an often-sweltering sedan by holding out the possibility of Disneyland at the end of the trip.
To a child raised with Peter Pan, Davy Crockett and daily doses of the Mickey Mouse Club, this was indeed the prospect of a magic kingdom. When we finally made it to the orange groves of Anaheim, and joined hundreds of other kids thronging through the gates, Mickey himself welcomed me to “the happiest place on earth.”
The message of Mickey
To celebrate my 70th birthday a month ago, my spouse and children planned and pulled off a surprise road trip to recapture the magic of Mickey for my grandchildren and their grandfather. We convened in western Colorado, and caravanned to southern California. Oranges no longer grow in groves outside the gate, but Peter Pan still flies to Neverland, tea cups and the carousel still spin, and it’s still a small world after all. As I left the park shortly before midnight on my birthday, I saw Mickey by the front gate, not 50 feet from where I first met him decades ago, waving a silent goodbye, as if to say: “The magic is still here; sometimes it just needs to be re-discovered.”
Reading a biography of Walt Disney has revealed insights about the enduring popularity of this mouse and his friends. Mickey first made his appearance in theaters as the country entered the Great Depression, and everyone from the humblest worker to the President of the United States identified with the plucky mouse who — like millions of Americans — found himself in tough situations through no fault of his own. But with an upbeat attitude and help from friends, he found a way to prevail. As Disney expanded into fairy tales, the metaphors deepened: the three little pigs survived the big bad wolf, not by berating each other about building quickly with straw or spending the time and expense to build with bricks, but by helping each other. The way to beat a big bad wolf — or a Great Depression — was to join together. Once you do that, you can sing “Who’s afraid of the big bad wolf?” This psychological pick-me-up proved perennially popular as it epitomized one generation surviving the Depression, and the next defeating Hitler. Unity is the best approach to any big, bad wolf.
The test of time
Despite excessive growth in both prices and crowds, and the advent of video games and social media, the allure of Mickey has endured the passage of time. Hundreds still stand shoulder-to-shoulder, winding through lines to introduce another generation of children to this focal point of joy. It’s a fair bet that the crowd included many people who would have sniped and sneered at the political views of their fellow riders, had that been their focus. Instead, they shared the anticipated excitement of a roller coaster through a mountain or a virtual journey through outer space. At the end of the day, I expect people, though tired and sweat-stained, were happier having built memories for, and with, a child than had they spent the day in air-conditioned comfort watching 24/7 news coverage, seething at the messages of Fox News or CNN about how “other” Americans are trying to destroy America.
Choosing the right focus
In this era where resentments are stoked to permeate our news cycles, blind our perspective, and blunt our humanity. Americans are angrier and more pessimistic than our forebears were in a Depression, a World War, or a life-and-death struggle for Civil Rights. We are more divided for less reason than ever before.
There is a better way; and Walt Disney, my dad, and all those folks standing in line knew it: shift focus to something positive. It doesn’t have to be an animated mouse or a fairy princess. It can be anything that touches a passion or evokes a smile. Introduce a child to fishing, or baseball, or sewing, or dinosaurs. Instill a vision of what can be grown in a garden or learned in a library. Head to a golf course or a river or a bowling alley. Sure, some folks there may well vote for different politicians. So what? This is America.
And the positive passions of Americans are as broad as our heritage. All we need to do is change our focus. In America, as in Disneyland, as our favorite Mouse might say, the magic is still here; sometimes it just needs to be re-discovered.
But you won’t find it by focusing on those who would divide us. That’s just the latest big, bad wolf.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.