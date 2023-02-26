By KRISTEN LUMMIS

With all the news about declining K-12 enrollment locally, across the state and across the nation, comes hand-wringing. A recent article in The Daily Sentinel by New York Times columnist David Brooks outlined numerous issues that he believes should be addressed by the federal government, including academic regression, surging absenteeism, worsening discipline issues and rising inequality. While Brooks correctly points out that the pandemic expanded fissures in terms of student achievement and student outcome inequality, these issues are not new.