With all the news about declining K-12 enrollment locally, across the state and across the nation, comes hand-wringing. A recent article in The Daily Sentinel by New York Times columnist David Brooks outlined numerous issues that he believes should be addressed by the federal government, including academic regression, surging absenteeism, worsening discipline issues and rising inequality. While Brooks correctly points out that the pandemic expanded fissures in terms of student achievement and student outcome inequality, these issues are not new.
Here at Riverside Educational Center (REC), we have seen a tremendous surge in demand for our services since the pandemic. In 2019, REC served around 400 students in nine local schools. Currently, REC has programming in 16 schools — having just expanded to Palisade High School — and has enrolled more than 1,100 kindergarten through 12th grade students this year.
REC has strategically expanded to best meet the challenges of inequity. All of the elementary schools served by REC are Title I schools, indicating a high level of economic stress, and fully 79% of students served by REC are eligible for free or reduced lunch. All students attending schools where REC has programming are eligible to participate, although spaces are limited and waiting lists are maintained.
REC programming includes a daily meal-sized snack, structured academic tutoring, educational enrichment in a variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) areas, including outdoor adventure and education, career and college readiness assistance and social and emotional learning support. REC programming is provided at no-cost to families and Spanish/English bilingual staff are employed at every site. REC also provides summer programming for students during June.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, research shows that high-quality after-school programs, like REC, improve educational outcomes, school attendance, physical fitness and social and emotional learning across all grades. As students reach middle and high school, additional benefits include alleviation of risky behaviors, many of which can take place when students are unsupervised after school, and consistent career and college support as students move toward graduation and make plans for their futures. Of note, for the past two academic years, 100% of high school students participating in REC have graduated.
After-school programs also benefit families. According to Afterschool Alliance, which has been compiling data and research on after-school programs since 2004, 81% of Colorado parents report that after-school programs give them peace of mind. In addition to ensuring kids are safe, well-fed and learning after school, REC provides transportation home from some sites at the end of each day, ensuring that busy parents can meet the demands of their employment without having to leave early or miss work to pick up their children.
REC continuously receives positive feedback from students, tutors and staff, parents and caregivers, and educators. Recently, an educator at a local elementary school shared this with us.
“I worked with (a student) for almost 6 years. He had been with REC for 3 years, I believe. This kid went from an IEP for learning disabilities to the gifted classes because of the support of REC. He loves it and it fills a void in his life that we couldn’t. We are so grateful for this program.”
An REC high school student put her appreciation this way.
“Thank you REC for shifting my life in various ways and helping me find the best versions of myself and my peers, and for showing students all over the community how to become successful.”
REC couldn’t do the work it does without the support of School District 51. While D51 does not provide financial support to REC, D51 provides space in schools where after-school programs take place. Additionally, REC staff and tutors coordinate with D51 administrators and teachers to ensure coordination of services, so that the important needs of each student are being met to the best of our ability.
As our local community knows well, education funding in Colorado is lacking, with our state consistently ranked among the lowest per pupil funding in the country.
Investments in community-based programs like REC are filling the gap some. And while our programming demands constant fundraising to be sustainable, the benefits to individual students and our entire community are worth it.
Kristen Lummis is special projects director for Riverside Educational Center.