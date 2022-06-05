By GENE GOFFIN
Bummed out by declining abilities? If so, you may not live as long as those with a positive view of aging — maybe seven and a half years less lifetime.
It’s hard to escape negative views of seniors as weak and mentally declining. American culture is aggressively youth oriented. In Japan, seniors are venerated and live six years longer than us. The nation’s foremost researcher on ageism, a term coined 50 years ago, Dr. Becca Levy, asks her students to imagine a senior, reporting what words come to mind. The results are mixed — while positive words like “wisdom” are mentioned, lots of words are about dementia and physical disability, “decrepit” standing out to me.
The World Health Organization definition of ageism’s impacts is scary: “Ageism can change how we view ourselves, can erode solidarity between generations, can devalue or limit our ability to benefit from what younger and older populations can contribute, and can impact our health, longevity and well-being while also having far-reaching economic consequences. For example, ageism is associated with earlier death, poorer physical and mental health, and slower recovery from disability.”
Of course, most of us immediately decide we won’t be affected by that. We will also never have an auto accident or get cancer and the Golden Years will never turn to tin. Accepting reality is never easy.
Dr. Levy’s latest book is “Breaking the Age Code.” After studying aging for decades, she found seniors with negative views of aging had a higher incidence of Alzheimer’s, more cardiovascular disease, less mobility, worse hearing and more cases of psychological illnesses. We start hearing negative descriptions of older people when we are young. It gets embedded and it takes effort to feel good about aging.
A conscious effort by our society encouraging seniors about their competence is Dr. Levy’s prescription. She and other researchers have demonstrated effective programs can improve seniors’ attitudes about themselves emphasizing positive words and thoughts. You’ll probably have to do that yourself or move to Japan. Local government takes us for granted.
Mesa County began a planning process for the future last year and only added senior issues when some citizens complained. Four winning candidates for Grand Junction council said they were concerned about seniors, but have they even started on a senior plan? There are lots of things on their plates, but we are close to one of five people here and we vote in larger numbers. We want to be heard. Do negative attitudes about seniors make it easier to ignore us?
Insurance companies do hear us, or more likely, hear our money. A seemingly constant barrage of obnoxious Medicare Advantage (Part C) commercials assaults us. Last month federal investigators reported tens of thousands of seniors with Advantage plans are refused medically necessary care annually. The process to obtain benefits eats time for providers and patients, adding costs and delaying treatment. In 2019, an estimated 1.5 million legitimate payment claims were denied, including many which the insurer had already approved. Most people don’t appeal, though appeals can work.
Medicare Advantage was promoted by congressional Republicans and adopted in 1997 after a Democratic president signed it. It was claimed since people would have deductibles and co-pays, they wouldn’t waste time and money on unnecessary health care. I don’t know anyone who goes to doctors for fun and attention. I’m sure some do, but everyone suffers for a few abusers. It’s been proven delayed care costs much more. Republicans added in substantial subsidies for insurance companies and gave insurers incentives to deny care. Care denied increases profits.
The premiums are much lower than for Supplemental (traditional Medicare or Medigap) and Supplemental’s premiums are expensive and increasing. Half of new Medicare beneficiaries now chose Medicare Advantage. At first, low premiums sound great, but some discover difficulty finding doctors who want to deal with Advantage’s bureaucracy and denial of care problems. And as we age, we need more medical care. That’s when we discover the shortcomings. Then it’s too late because it’s almost impossible to go back to traditional Medicare once you chose Advantage. The report recommended more scrutiny of these plans. This is a chronic problem frequently reported — I’ve written about this before too — yet problems continue. I lack optimism.
Another bummer is seniors have suffered the most from omicron. Mesa County cases and hospitalizations are up; masks are down. With many testing at home, many, maybe most, cases go unreported.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.