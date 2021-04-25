“Health care is vital to all of us some of the time, but public health is vital to all of us all of the time.”
— C. Everett Koop, former U.S. Surgeon General
By MICHAEL PRAMENKO
The most recent chapter in the ongoing quest to rein in the high cost of health care is happening right here in Colorado. Currently, the Colorado State Legislature continues to debate the “public option” which, per latest changes, would give private insurance companies three years to markedly reduce health-care costs or face a requirement to offer a public option.
Sponsors of this legislation deserve credit for their willingness to take on the often times thankless and always politically painful task of confronting the health-care industry’s insatiable appetite. Their efforts to highlight the problem should be applauded — but their proposal still needs some work.
As has frequently been the case, health-care policy reformers often take a myopic approach to the factors that lead to high health-care costs. The continued focus on the health-care system as opposed to the public health-care system restricts our imagination, conversation, and realization of true reform. Anyone who has ever donned their gloves and garden tools to pick weeds can understand the fundamental error that continues to rule health-care cost containment proposals: Without addressing the roots, you still have the problems.
The roots of our health-care financing problems lurk below the shiny surfaces of our newly minted hospitals and expensive prescription medications. The root of the problem lies with our chronic disease epidemics and anemic public health programs that represent potential game-changing returns on investment.
Lancet Public Health documented last fall that modifiable human behaviors account for at least 27% of all health-care expenditures. A smart approach to health care and public health would align expenditures with origin of chronic disease burden. In Colorado and the U.S, we don’t even come close to this necessary alignment.
We are so busy trying to “pick the weeds” of health-care expenditures that we have forgotten the large and extensive root system underneath the surface of our current debate. Certainly, and without question, the least expensive hospital or prescription medication is the one you never have to use via prevention.
The United States underfunds its public health efforts. Period. This leads to a burden of chronic disease that outpaces all other developed countries. And then, after we’ve allowed these epidemics of chronic disease, we care for these ailments with the most expensive equipment and medications in the most expensive buildings in our cities and towns.
Not only do we underfund public health, we are sabotaged with the most elaborate marketing of disease-producing products that the world has ever witnessed: tobacco, alcohol, sugar, and junk food. Walk into your local grocery store and you will see product placement and displays that reveal a “who’s who” of ingredients for chronic disease. Turn on the television set and one is subjected to ample advertisements for expensive new medications to treat chronic disease caused by products marketed in the other commercials. Go figure. Worst of all, if you don’t use the unhealthy products, you still pay more as government and private health insurance heavily rely on the healthy individuals to subsidize the care of unhealthy individuals.
We’re desperately losing the battle of marketing healthy behavior over unhealthy behavior:
■ We often celebrate and normalize the overuse of alcohol and marijuana.
■ We underfund public education and child care.
■ We lack access to affordable and effective alcohol and drug addiction treatment.
■ We underfund behavioral health care.
■ We market unhealthy food products while mocking or resisting suggested healthy changes to our diets.
We have increased chronic disease burden via tax policy that exacerbates poverty rates.
Politicians rarely mention the roots of the health care cost conundrum because the last people that they want to offend are the voters themselves. Politicians and policy makers need to recognize that chronic disease treatment makes up 78% of the private insurance spending. Chronic disease essentially sets the premium price. Chronic disease is largely preventable.
Certainly, we need more financial incentives to live healthy lives. Health insurance, with some bold innovation, could benefit from many of the same programs used in auto insurance. Imagine committing to healthy living to save big on your health insurance. We must find a method to reward healthy living with marked reductions in premiums and copays.
Incentivize health insurance companies to take a more long-term and public health view. Americans should be offered the choice to commit to one health insurance carrier until age 65 in return for large rebates on premiums and co-pays for healthy living parameters. Currently, health insurance companies plan year to year with little or no long-term vision for population health and public health.
Investment in public health must better compete with the marketing of unhealthy and disease producing products. Restrict advertising of these products and/or tax these products in accordance with the disease burden they cause. Then, utilize the funds to improve public health. This will reduce premiums for individuals with healthy lifestyles.
As we enhance public health, continue the ongoing price transparency efforts that shed light on the huge variations in costs from one hospital to another while recognizing the Medicaid burden at any given facility. And, rein in the ridiculous pricing structure for new medications that supports the inordinate amount of dollars that Big Pharma spends on advertising.
Smart public health policy represents more potential savings in our health system than the current myopic focus on health system policy and financing. The roots of the problem persist. Encourage your legislators to broaden the debate and look below the surface. Think public health and prevention.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society, board chair of Monument Health, and a family physician at Primary Care Partners.