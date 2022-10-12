There are about 750,000 people in Colorado House District 3 that are currently “represented” by Rep. Lauren Boebert. With another election fast approaching, it is worth examining the health care issues related to her constituents and her performance in the U.S. House of Representatives. Unfortunately, based on her own actions, this evaluation needs to include the health of our democracy, as well as the health of the citizens of this district.
According to county based data available on websites for Colorado Medicaid and Connect for Health Colorado, there are over 110,000 individuals in our district with health care coverage via Medicaid expansion and the individual health insurance exchange. Both of these programs continue as part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Notably, nearly one out of every seven people in this district have health insurance and much improved access to health care because of these two ACA programs.
In fact, under the ACA, the uninsured rate in Colorado decreased from 15% in 2011 to 6.5% in 2019. And, as reported by Connect for Health Colorado, Coloradoans received over $500 million in federal tax credits for health insurance in 2021.The average tax credit in Mesa County is $399, $472 in Pueblo, and $546 in Montrose. These tax credits make private individual health insurance affordable for low and middle income earners.
Sadly, Representative Boebert and many of her conservative brethren want to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with an as yet undefined program. Remember the “repeal and replace” rhetoric? The “replace” part of that statement still remains an undefined disingenuous dose of snake oil.
Simultaneously, Lauren “Today is 1776” Boebert continues to deny the results of the 2020 election while she seeks to deny citizens of her district affordable health insurance coverage. The former is an attack on democracy while the latter is a direct attack on health care coverage for many of the individuals she supposedly represents.
You, a family member, or friend may be one of many District 3 individuals with health insurance as a result of the ACA. Maybe one of your employees has access to health care because of the ACA. Many of us may not realize a neighbor or friend has avoided a potentially dangerous health issue given this health care coverage. We know the increased access to health services has saved lives and helped many avoid medically induced financial debt or bankruptcy.
And, even if we are not one of those individuals that has health care coverage secondary to the ACA, we still benefit. How? States that have expanded Medicaid have seen a 55% drop in hospital uncompensated care costs. This alone has improved the financial viability of rural hospitals and has helped check the cost shift and resulting insurance premium increases we all experience with higher rates of uncompensated care.
Freedom from health coverage is apparently part of that “freedom” package Rep. Boebert touts. Toss in freedom from cancer screening, freedom from chronic disease management, and freedom from affordable acute care.
Fortunately, we have a great alternative to the ongoing antics of Rep. Boebert and her threat to democracy and health care coverage. Adam Frisch represents a honorable, civil and moderate voice for western and southern Colorado. He has extensive and successful experience in business and communication. He has significant roots in Colorado. And, Adam Frisch wants to represent us instead of himself while he works to preserve the health care coverage gains that have been made over the last ten years.
Civility, disagreement without disrespect, starts right here at home. So for any voter interested in integrity, democracy and more affordable health care coverage, Adam Frisch is your choice for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Dr. Michael Pramenko is a past president of The Colorado Medical Society and is Chief Medical Officer at Monument Health and Primary Care Partners.