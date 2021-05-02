By PAULA ANDERSONEven though it’s been 50-plus years, I can still smell in memory the aroma of McDonald’s 15-cent cheeseburgers. I’d salivate in anticipation of that regular stop as I drove down High Street in Columbus, Ohio, to get to summer classes at OSU.
But I’d be late for class before I’d skip that burger and an order of greasy, shoe-string fries, along with a Coke to wash it all down. Forget chewing it, I was just after the immediate gratification of that unforgettable taste.
Then in my early 20s, I didn’t ponder any further than that. After all, it was food, and I had an appetite for just about anything but anchovies.
Looking back, like many of us, I was a “junkie” for food laced with sugar, fat and salt, especially since it was both fast and convenient.
It was during the 50s that TV dinners arrived on the scene, and to not spend a lot of time at the kitchen stove was a sign that the American way of life had truly advanced. If you needed an extra side dish, you just opened a can.
Back then most packaged foods were laden with salt; but then sugar and fat also quickly became more prominent ingredients. Remember when Oreo cookies arrived? Or those chocolate Hostess cupcakes? And water was tasteless compared to the sugary zing of soda pop.
But the food industry quickly realized that going further and actually creating food tastes was both highly possible and highly marketable. How else can you now buy watermelon jelly beans or chili-cheese flavored Doritos?
Award-winning author, Michael Moss, chronicles the encroachment of chemically-engineered foods in his recently released book, “Hooked.” Now a nationally recognized expert on the topic, Moss started his career as a young reporter for The Daily Sentinel in the 1980s. He also won a Pulitzer Prize for his New York Times best-seller, “Salt Sugar Fat.”
He postulates that our fight with obesity and unhealthy blood labs does not lie with willpower, and he offers some absolution by writing that we’ve been led down a marketing path to addiction. (A nugget in the book is that sugar has a warp-speed dopamine reaction in the brain that far outpaces even cocaine. We may not have known it, but the food giants certainly did.)
Ideally, we’re able to freely choose our behaviors. But when we’re chemically addicted, time collapses into an immediate reaction, or gratification ASAP.
It’s a driver’s ed maxim that “distance (between vehicles) equals response time.” With eating as with driving, distance equates to time (or space) to consider a response. The more time, the better the choice.
As a health and wellness coach, my job is to assist people in selecting healthier goals and in choosing the behaviors that help will get them there.
But my most valuable experience isn’t necessarily my coach training, but rather my work in the addiction realm in the early 1990s. I learned to translate how addictive substances (food or otherwise) can hijack our ability to make healthy choices, regardless of our best intentions. They accelerate our response time.
Addiction is not a character failing. My belief is we should think of it as an imbalance. In the case of food, that imbalance is caused by the body’s unmet nutritional needs. It’s the chemical additives that inhibit our ability to make a clear choice for our own benefit.
The solution is to correct the imbalance.
In the case of food, one of Moss’s sources rightly suggests that high-fiber foods might just be the foothold that’s needed. After all, you can only eat so much fiber, literally. And you won’t find much fiber in foods that aren’t a good source of nutrition.
The more nutritionally balanced you become, the less you crave the foods that aren’t good for you.
After I had so quickly gained those 25 pounds as a college student and suffered through diets and calorie counting with no success, I started paying more attention. I decided that if I was so compelled to eat, I’d just make different food choices. It so happened that I started eating pears because they were readily available in a nearby orchard.
What was intriguing was the more I ate of that fibrous fruit, the less I ate of the not-so-good stuff marinated in sugar, fat and salt. As a result, the pounds that I’d gained began to fall off and my cravings lessened. To my surprise, I was losing weight and gaining control. My eating was no longer impulsive. I found I had the space to decide.
Here’s the deal.
We need time, or space, to make the best choices.
We know we’re addicted if that time just isn’t there.
Paula Anderson is a certified health & wellness coach. She also recently certified in culinary coaching. She has written and done presentations on the importance of healthy eating for many years in the community.