By SEAN GOODBODY
How should we judge a riot?
Let’s start here: “insurrection” is defined in 18 U.S. Code § 2383 as inciting, assisting, or engaging in rebellion “against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof.”
The past eight months have seen two major forces in public protest and unrest: the wave of protests following scores of black and brown bodies injured and killed by police, and the post-election “Stop the Steal” movement led by Donald Trump’s most committed supporters.
The former boiled over in several cities with fires, broken windows, and looting. The latter boiled over just last week when an angry mob invaded the U.S. Capitol during proceedings to certify the results of the presidential election. Members of Congress were evacuated, congressional offices ransacked, and five people were killed: four invaders and a police officer. An officer was beaten with an American flag pole while a “Blue Lives Matter” flag flew nearby. There were plans (and requisite materials) to kidnap and execute the vice president and members of Congress. Several pipe bombs were found.
Leaders of the Western Slope GOP have responded oddly to the insurrection. Elected Republicans in Mesa and Garfield counties and the Mesa County GOP have each said something like: “Sure, the Capitol invasion was bad, but so were the actions of Black Lives Matters (“BLM”) protesters last summer.” Or, more simply: “They did it first!”
In his column Wednesday, my colleague, Rick Wagner, likewise equated the damage wrought by BLM protesters over the summer with the armed invasion of the U.S. Capitol to stop a legally-sound election. Mr. Wagner used MLK’s famous quote on civil unrest: “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
But MLK’s quotes and legacy are often used without proper context: King uttered these words because young black men were beaten or killed by police, nothing was done, and riots arose. And in the days following his assassination by a racist, an unprecedented wage of social unrest immediately followed in dozens of cities. Seven days after MLK’s killing, in direct response to the unrest, the landmark Civil Rights Act was passed.
Civil unrest arises when there is a real or perceived violation of the social contract. But it is essential to weigh the alleged violation — the basis for the unrest itself — as we judge the resulting chaos.
The Black Lives Matter movement arose because Black people pay taxes and follow the rules of society, only to still be denied many of the benefits of citizenship; the 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments are applied disproportionately against Black people compared with white people. Countless studies and stories of people of color corroborate this. The U.S. has stood in violation of the social contract since the first Black people were kidnapped from West Africa into slavery.
Conversely, the “Stop the Steal” movement objects to an election in which Trump lost by over 7 million votes and by 74 electoral votes. There was no legitimate evidence of vote switching or fraud, and every GOP legal challenge was dismissed by courts. The system worked like it was supposed to, despite the MAGA crowd’s insistence otherwise. The electoral votes were cast in each state, and then went to Congress for certification per the 12th Amendment.
At that point, egged on by Trump and his loyalists, MAGA folk traveled from all over the country intending to interfere with Joe Biden’s election. Elected representatives encouraged and assisted in the effort. Near the White House, the MAGA crowd was encouraged by prominent Republicans: Rudy Giuliani wanted “trial by combat!”; Rep. Mo Brooks asked the crowd to sacrifice their “blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes, and [even] their lives” as their ancestors did; Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol; our own Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted “Today is 1776.”
And so the mob did what it was asked to do: it (temporarily) stopped the election by violence.
The BLM movement arose because government fails to protect Black citizens as it protects white citizens. The MAGA riots arose because their guy lost, then lied about it, then told them to stop the election. Those who equate the two movements either don’t understand their seeds, or purposefully ignore them.
Civil unrest throughout history exemplifies the good features of America’s promise: expanding freedoms and democracy to excluded groups. Armed insurrection by a mob, though, draws upon the worst of our history: extrajudicial violence to interfere with democracy and terrorize citizens. We should judge last week’s attack with that in mind.
Sean Goodbody is a Grand Junction attorney representing injured workers all over western Colorado. Email sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.