By GENE GOFFIN
Whipsawed.
As energy declines, even the most sociable and adventurous seniors may find it too hard to go out, see friends or try new things. We are warned isolation is bad for us, but now it is dangerous to go out.
When we go shopping for food and other essentials, I drive and Barb shops. This reduces risk, but doesn’t eliminate it. I open a car window and here comes someone without a mask. Will they cough or sneeze walking by? I try to get the window up, but have to turn on the car and push buttons. Too slow — they’ve walked by. I want old-fashioned window cranks. Should I keep the window closed and sweat? Run the engine, keeping the air conditioner on, wasting gas and polluting?
I went into a store to get something only I could select and saw a man with a mask around his neck, not his face. Maybe his wife insists he wears a mask while she waits in their car, but he slips it down when she isn’t watching. I give him a wide berth. Can he see my consternation with a mask on? A few minutes later I start down an aisle, there he is, I turn around and go another way. Few store aisles are wide enough to distance six feet.
A televised experiment showed coughing can project viral particles 12 feet, not six. Even with a mask, some particles travel about three feet. Nothing is sure. I try to relax remembering it was worse centuries ago — pandemics killed 30 to 50% of entire national populations. Rational judgment was rare, superstition ruled. These thoughts are not comforting. A trip out makes me want to stay home. Staying home means becoming stir crazy. How thin is the line between paranoia and good sense?
What frustrates me is how many people ignore medical science. I have plenty of criticism for the medical industry, nonetheless, medical science has better — not perfect, but better — answers than politicians only interested in reelection, getting political “donations” or mouthing baseless superstitions.
Mesa County is still doing well although, like everywhere, there must be far more cases than official figures show. Infections here are steady. For seniors little changes. Thanks to those who care for our community by accepting relatively minor inconveniences. Our luck is holding so far, but ignoring sensible practices can change everything rapidly. Clearly, reopening increases infections and deaths. How many will society — and seniors — tolerate to support businesses? Ironically, reopening can permanently lose customers.
Sometimes readers say it better. A thoughtful message from Jenny Dwight-Barnes: “My experience is probably like 95% of retired folks — socializing is the most significant difference — no coffee dates, lunches with friends, bumping into folks at Sam’s while grazing at the little food sample carts, making the rounds of the wineries on blue sky-white cloud days ... all the fun stuff.
“Even retired, we tend to cram our lives with activities and must-dos and for whatever reason, many Americans take pride in being overloaded… This slowdown is doing my body, mind and spirit a world of good. And I have every intention of carrying it into the “post” COVID-19 period — will there be such a time?
“My hope is that we take lessons, many, many lessons, from this crisis. Not the least, that massive amounts of money need to be put into our educational system. The lack of discernment, the lack of methodical thought, the lack of any curiosity to dig deeper (the lack of empathy, the lack of tolerance, the rudeness). This has all been a long time in the works but it’s particularly manifesting itself during this pandemic and shut-down period. Maybe we can learn why a sense of responsibility to each other as fellow inhabitants on this planet is important, why being willing to sacrifice something for a time for the greater good helps everyone — and why that’s a good thing.
“I like the quiet outside while I drink my coffee by myself with just the birds chirping to remind me of the simplicity of just being. I like the additional books I’m reading. I like the intentional prayer time I’m carving out each day. And hello yoga, I’ve wanted to try you for years!”
Thanks Jenny. You are taking this well, with lessons for everyone. No one has to be whipsawed, though there’s plenty of opportunity for it.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Send your COVID-19 stories to geezerdesk@gmail.com.