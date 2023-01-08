By GENE GOFFIN
Fifty years ago, while studying constitutional law, I never imagined today’s Supreme Court.
Back then, the Justices decided about 150-160 cases annually. Now they decide less than half that. Are they unable or unwilling to work as hard as they used to? They need help — thus, more justices. The Court by its inaction makes the case for court expansion and other reforms.
Colonial and newly independent Americans suspected lifetime judicial appointments. Some colonies had established supreme courts either appointed by the governor or elected. New York followed another example, the British Parliament — for decades, the state senate served as a supreme court because elected senators were closer to democracy.
The Constitution’s Article III left it to Congress to determine the number of justices, their terms, procedures, and jurisdiction. The Judiciary Act of 1789 established a Supreme Court with six justices. The number of Justices has varied from five to ten. Since 1869 it has been nine.
A Supreme Court is essential to determine whether the government is obeying the Constitution, interpret what laws mean in real life, settle major disputes while balancing the other two branches. English is a language of words and phrases with multiple meanings. Some non-political institution has to fairly interpret words’ intent. If presidents nominate political justices who repeatedly issue decisions counter to public opinion and legal logic, trouble ensues. Unruly institutions may create national crises.
Now controlled by justices intent on rapidly changing generations, maybe centuries, of law regardless of consequences, the Court threatens historic rights and transparency. With Americans viewing Court decisions as political, not serious legal analysis, support quickly declines — disapproval is up to 59%.
Western history’s path for centuries has been to expand and secure human rights while moderating capitalism’s worst excesses. The Roberts’ court has defied history’s path forward by limiting voting and workers’ rights while protecting corporations.
Justices with abrasive personalities and questionable backgrounds further damage the Court’s reputation. Samuel Alito, author of the Dobbs anti-abortion decision, frequently attacks critics, hardly appearing “judicial,” The decision was poorly written, very defensive, and heavily relying on a mistaken historical analysis. Recent disclosures argue persuasively Alito improperly released the 2014 Hobby Lobby decision early to certain conservatives so they could prepare politically for the decision, allowing certain corporations to prevent women employees from receiving contraceptives through health insurance.
Neil Gorsuch has been abrasive and in a hurry as soon as he became a justice. Clarence Thomas’ politically outspoken wife has been prominent, appearing to support an illegal method to keep Donald Trump in power. Brett Kavanaugh suffers from allegations of drinking and abusive behavior. Amy Comey Barrett was rushed through the Senate seasoned with a strong dose of hypocrisy. As a group, they look political. Roberts, a more traditional conservative, though Chief Justice, now shares actual leadership with ultraconservative Thomas.
Lately the Court has been using a formerly rare procedure called “Munsingware Vacatur” to overturn Court of Appeals’ liberal decisions — like using the “shadow docket,” often no votes are recorded and no written decision is issued. The justices are using docket control to reverse lower court decisions without actually hearing an appeal or giving clear guidance to lower courts. Since 2019, the Court has exercised extremely rare original jurisdiction, acting as a trial court, in 19 cases targeting “liberal” precedents, though it is an appellate, not trial court. Always secretive, this Court has become even more so.
The independent legislature theory the Court heard recently could limit or end federal election democracy. Some justices appear sympathetic to a bizarre constitutional interpretation never seriously considered in the Court’s 234 years. A Harvard law professor, Adrian Vermeule, has proposed the Constitution only exists to establish order, not liberty, and a powerful administrative state should enforce 18th Century morality, possibly with a dictator. His ideas, reminiscent of fascism, are gaining conservative supporters.
A political Court weakens our national government. There’s a difference between opinions somewhat disagreed with and the present Court’s extreme agenda. There is a simple way to increase democratic influence on the Court. In 1868, Congress increased the majority to overrule federal “law” to two thirds (six instead of five) because a conservative Court was throwing out Reconstruction statutes. Doing this would increase democratic influence, promoting legal stability. But President Andrew Johnson, a racist, vetoed it. If this century’s Court continues overruling precedent, it will certainly be a major issue in the 2024 election.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.