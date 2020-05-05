By DAVID INOUYE
I’m an ecologist by profession, and have 50 years of research experience in Colorado and internationally. This experience gives me a broad perspective on the ecological state of the world, and its relevance to our current situation as human societies around the world are challenged by the new coronavirus.
Although it has yet to run its course, it’s not too early to consider the origins of the COVID-19 virus that has created pandemic conditions around the world. Intellectual and scientific curiosity are reasons for seeking this knowledge, but more important is the possibility of avoiding the next possible pandemic if we understand where this one originated.
The COVID-19 virus is closely related to some other viruses that also resulted in public health crises, although none of them reached the scale or impact of the current one. A common element among these epidemics is that the viruses that cause them all likely originated in wild animal species, with transmission to humans facilitated by proximity in markets where these species are sold for food or medicinal use.
For example, the best guess at present for the origin of COVID-19 is that it originated in bats, was transmitted to another animal species, possibly pangolins, and from there to a human. Pangolins are hunted for their meat, and their scales are used for traditional medicine. Although they are now endangered, they are the most traded wild animal in the world, being shipped from several parts of the world to southeast Asia. The food markets where they are sold in China are where close contact of bats, pangolins, and people can occur.
Ebola, which is much more lethal than COVID-19, is another virus that is thought to have originated in wildlife before being transmitted to humans. Bats or non-human primates are thought to be the most likely source of Ebola, and it was probably first transmitted to humans who killed and butchered primates (perhaps chimpanzees) for bushmeat.
African fruit bats are the reservoir host of Marburg coronavirus, which was introduced to humans through their contact with green monkeys that had been imported to Germany for medical research. Marburg is a highly virulent disease that causes hemorrhagic fever, with a fatality ratio of up to 88%. In parts of Africa the fruit bats are hunted and eaten as bushmeat, creating the potential for infection of humans.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is a viral respiratory illness caused by the SARS-associated coronavirus. It was first reported in Asia in February 2003 and spread to more than two dozen countries in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia before the outbreak was contained. It also apparently originated in bats.
A common element in these examples is that as human populations grow and people move into areas where wildlife was previously isolated, they come into contact with new viruses. Often this contact occurs because of hunting for bushmeat, or capturing animals that will be shipped to other parts of the world, as has occurred with the illegal trade in pangolins. This commerce has reduced populations of some species to threatened or endangered status, while at the same time posing health risks.
An obvious policy change that could help to prevent future pandemics is to shut down the markets where COVID-19 and some other diseases (e.g., some novel flu viruses) have originated. Another is to increase enforcement of existing national and international laws that prevent trade in endangered species. It’s important that we and our elected officials play a role in helping to prevent future pandemics. National and international legislation to protect biodiversity, reduce human impact on it, and for some parts of the world, reduce human intrusion into undisturbed ecosystems, could help to reduce opportunities for new viruses to spread to human populations. Sens. Gardner and Bennet, and our Colorado representatives, could be important players in this effort, which will help to protect Coloradans now and into the future.
David W. Inouye is a biologist who lives near Paonia and does research funded by the National Science Foundation each summer at the Rocky Mountain Biological Laboratory, near Crested Butte. He is professor emeritus in the Department of Biology at the University of Maryland, where he taught courses in ecology and conservation biology, and a former director of CU’s Mountain Research Station. His research focuses on the effects of climate change on the timing and abundance of flowering by Rocky Mountain wildflowers, and how those changes are affecting pollinator populations. His 47-year record of 120 species of wildflowers is one of the longest studies of flowering in the USA. He is a frequent speaker for groups including the Colorado Native Plant Society, Colorado chapters of the Audubon Society, and national and international meetings. He is a past president of the Ecological Society of America, and heads the boards of the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign and Citizens for a Healthy Community.