By SEAN GOODBODY
Amid the chaos, I am energized. From the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Rayshard Brooks, a new civil rights movement is born. In cities big and small, community groups are rising up for long-overdue justice for marginalized groups.
Of course the backlash would come. Politicians, news organizations, and so-called “patriot” movements have demonized community groups and their demonstrations. This includes the Grand Valley.
A billboard in town thanks some Grand Junction City Councilmembers, but omits council members who have been more receptive to calls for racial justice. The sign itself is problematic: it’s an indirect attack on activists in this valley. But it’s also troubling that the July 23 Daily Sentinel article labeled Grand Junction citizens who spoke to City Council about racial justice in early June as “protestors.”
People asking officials to help them feel safe aren’t “protestors.” They’re concerned citizens. They have a right to be in public spaces to make public comments to elected officials paid by taxpayer dollars.
A July 27 piece in the Grand Valley Free Press reported County Commissioner Scott McInnis issued a statement during the commission’s meeting decrying what he called “factually incorrect comments” by as-yet unidentified individuals referring to law enforcement-involved killings of four civilians as “murders.” McInnis said: “To state that any (law enforcement officer-related) deaths are murders are defamation” of officers “who are doing a very difficult job.”
Community groups asking for justice for those killed by law enforcement understand that police and first responders have a hard job. But we also understand that any armed government agent — local, state, or federal — had better be as good at their job as a pilot. Because mistakes lead to deaths. It’s not defamation to ask people with guns to be safe.
Since George Floyd’s death, new community groups (like Grand Junction’s RAW) have remained constantly active. They’ve improved race relations and worked on affordable housing, access to healthcare, and anti-racism education. But the main things national media seems to cover are protests, riot gear, arrests, and looting. (Note: Forbes magazine reported American billionaires gained hundreds of billions in wealth since the pandemic began, while poverty exploded. But we don’t want to talk about that kind of looting.)
Another group of people in American history rose up against oppression, destroyed property and business, marched in protest, took up arms against authority, and demanded justice. They’re our white ancestors, and we call them revolutionary patriots.
Another double-standard: Conservatives, who generally distrust the government, say “Don’t tread on me!” when it comes to political correctness, or mask-wearing or dining at restaurants during a pandemic. But when it comes to crushing dissidents, the conservative movement largely thinks police, the military, federal agents, and surveillance agencies should have unchecked power.
The purpose of the current movement is constantly misrepresented. People took Colin Kaepernick-led protests against police brutality, and made them about the flag and the military. And now, they’re taking the largest protest movement in the history of the country and making it about property damage and Confederate statues and symbols.
The movement is not about the objects of the protest, and never has been. The movement is about systemic racism.
I’ve written this before: protest movements are not popular when they’re happening. In a 1965 Harris survey taken just after marchers were beaten on television by state troopers during Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, only 48% of respondents sided with the civil rights groups compared with the troopers. And a 1966 Gallup poll found that two-thirds of Americans had an unfavorable opinion of Martin Luther King, Jr. (The Boston Tea Party, the Suffragettes, the labor rights movement, and the American Indian Movement weren’t popular, either.)
But protests — even when not popular — work. Women’s suffrage, ending child labor, the 40-hour week, the weekend, desegregation, the Civil and Voting Rights Acts, bringing Americans home from Vietnam, the Americans with Disabilities Act: without mass protest, none of these things would have happened.
Amidst staggering death from COVID-19, loss of health-care coverage for millions, the looming eviction of 40 million Americans, government-sponsored violence against civilians, and a mass wake-up to systemic racism, “Should we care about other people?” remains a political question. That is wild to me.
So consider the way you’re reacting to community activism. Ask yourself why past protest movements had merit, but today’s activists “go too far.” Tell yourself it’s all right to not form an opinion until you become more educated. Go learn. And then, when you’re ready, start marching. These days, there’s probably one near you.
Sean Goodbody is a Grand Junction attorney representing injured workers. Email him at sgoodbody.gjsentinel@gmail.com.