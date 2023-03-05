By JIM SPEHAR
“On the outskirts of every agony sits some observant fellow who points.” — Virginia Woolf
As the clock continues to tick on finalizing plans to reintroduce wolves to Colorado, I’ve been challenged by opposing feelings of two longtime acquaintances on either side of that sometimes bitter divide.
One is an attorney/rancher from a pioneer Colorado family that runs one of the state’s largest commercial cattle operations. The other, on the front lines of the reintroduction effort, is active in statewide conservation and wildlife issues. As you might suspect, they disagree.
I won’t rehash the arguments you’ve heard and read as the multi-year planning effort stumbles toward the December deadline mandated by Colorado voters. And it’s probably fair to first lay bare my own feelings.
I initially opposed the ballot issue, based upon a longstanding aversion to “ballot box biology” and the fact that a handful of wolves had already established themselves in northern Colorado. I ultimately voted for reintroduction believing a process managed by professionals at Colorado Parks and Wildlife and designed with public input would be preferable to happenstance and default federal rules.
Several perspectives inform my opinions. I’m a lifelong hunter, former Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife commissioner and a onetime professional advocate for public lands, wildlife and other issues. As a fourth-generation member of a ranching family, though my generation is the first not to make that a career, years up to my early teens were spent chasing cows, branding, bucking bales and doctoring heifers and steers. Cattle still graze family land near Crested Butte.
My footwear has included rubber boots, cowboy boots, hiking shoes and hunting boots, boating shoes and rafting sandals. Rusty X-J branding irons used by my grandfather and uncle rest in a corner of my office as I write. Pliers used to apply bands to the tender parts of bull calves and relieve them of their breeding ways sit atop my roll top desk, old threats of application to my daughter’s teenage boyfriends unrealized.
I’ve observed in the planning process what I call “words at 50 paces” passions of the public comments. Understandable, whether raising cattle or sheep, waiting years to draw a tag for already elusive elk or deer, or hoping to hear the howl of a wolf while hiking or in a cozy sleeping bag.
From either side, ongoing comments bring to mind something Mo Udall, the former Arizona congressmen who’s one of the favorite politicians I’ve known, once offered: “Everything has been said, but not everyone has said it yet.”
Both sides rehash standard talking points, thinking repetition will overcome. They include factually suspect fears of attacks on humans and about wildlife depletion when herds elsewhere thrive despite wolves. Others ignore one day’s market prices for livestock don’t reflect decades of refining herd genetics to maximize calving ease, low birth weights, quick weight gains and incorporate the best traits of different breeds.
There’s competing science and, mostly, competing emotions. I’m reminded of another bit of wisdom from my days in office and working with elected officials… that public hearings can often be an exercise in power rather than opportunities to inform and listen.
I wonder about policies made on the fly in an attempt to get the issue of the moment off the table. At a recent Rifle session, CPW Commission members liberalized reimbursements for livestock deaths and vet bills caused by wolf predation. How long before some rancher asks, “What difference does it make if my cattle or sheep are killed by wolves or bears or lions?” and seeks equal expansion of Colorado’s already liberal reimbursements?
Another mistake… prematurely making lethal controls and ultimately hunting a part of the discussion. Might it have been better to wait the years it’ll take for wolf populations to reach possibly troublesome levels before inflaming debate over initial reintroductions?
Serious issues remain.
Who pays for all this? Will the Legislature offer general fund money to CPW to implement reintroduction and predation reimbursements? While there’ve been some curious legal speculation about altering the will of voters, what shouldn’t be on the table is delayed reintroduction. Voters approved a statutory issue that could be altered by lawmakers rather than a constitutional change needing voter approval, but lawmakers most certainly won’t pick up that hot potato. Adverse voter reactions if there’s a delay could devastate future wildlife, conservation and ranching efforts.
My two acquaintances are reasonable people. I’d like to think they could sit together and thoughtfully resolve remaining issues. Perhaps that sort of collaboration is still possible in this politically-charged public process.
“We need to recognize that adversarial winner-take-all showdown political decision-making is a way to defeat ourselves. Our future starts when we begin honoring the dreams of our enemies while staying true to our own.” — William Kittredge, “Who Owns the West”
Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.