By JIM SPEHAR
Christmas came twice during even-numbered years back in my entrepreneurial days as the owner and manager of a couple of local radio stations.
There was the Thanksgiving to early January period every year when advertisers hawked their holiday goods and services as consumers emptied their wallets and purses. But every other year that additional Christmas came between Labor Day and early November when political candidates and campaigns dominated the airwaves.
We’re in the midst of that second Christmas period right now, the one some call the “Silly Season.” No explanation necessary.
Sometimes, in a single commercial break, our television screens might treat us to Adam Frisch outlining his goals if elected in the 3rd Congressional District followed by what starts out appearing to be another Frisch spot but morphs into incumbent Lauren Boebert’s rebuttal. A month in to the “Silly Season” we know that even if Jared Polis wears bright blue athletic shoes that “It’s not the shoes.”
Just how good will this “second Christmas” be here in Colorado? Some candidates, mostly Democrats, are sitting on multi-million dollar war chests and have already reserved millions in broadcast advertising. In addition to the candidate campaigns, there are multiple ballot issues we’ll be hearing about with increasing frequency. And there are the so-called dark money groups, supposedly operating absent coordination with candidates, which also have millions to spend.
A well-financed statewide campaign (Senator Michael Bennet, Polis, Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold are examples) can spend up to $150,000 in the Denver television market on a single 30-second commercial during today’s Denver Broncos game. Here in Grand Junction, that same spot might cost $1,500. Campaigns not so flush with donations might run an occasional TV spot but focus on less expensive cable television and social media.
A Colorado Sun analysis in mid-September began with this statement: “Political TV ad season is here, and it’s a $45 million business in Colorado so far this year as candidates and super PACs try to reach voters en masse before the Nov. 8 election.” The analysis relies on mandatory reports of campaign spending and broadcast advertising buys.
In the Sun’s examination, the top 20 political advertisers had committed about $35 million to their advertising as of mid-September with Democrats outspending Republicans by more than a 3-1 margin.
The old axiom “Follow the money” also offers some insight into potential outcomes.
It’s the reason self-funding candidates (see Polis, O’Dea, maybe Ganahl) are courted by both parties. Incumbents like Bennet, Weiser, Griswold and Boebert have hugely successful fundraising operations that give them overwhelming financial resources. Spending by campaign committees formed by Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate and Dem and GOP governors’ associations also offer some clues. Ganahl is left to her own resources against Polis. O’Dea as of mid-September got no help against Bennet. It remains to be seen if Frisch’s challenge to Boebert becomes a target for funding from national Dems now focused on Colorado’s new CD-8.
It’s also why advertising claims and other publicity become contentious. Griswold is under fire for some “elasticity” in her advertising claims regarding improved voter access often the result of legislative actions rather than her personal efforts. Polis is challenged for the letter sent with our TABOR refund checks.
In a 2010 pre-election column, I quoted then Daily Sentinel columnist Steve Beauregard, who had earlier channeled himself back to the early days of our country. Steve scripted a would-be attack ad on our first President if he’d had to campaign in a modern political environment.
Female announcer: What do we REALLY know about multi-millionaire George Washington?
■ Numerous allegations he employed illegal, undocumented worker from England and France on his tobacco farm.
■ Admitted to committing acts of environmental destruction such as chopping down a cherry tree.
■ And now, George Washington even supports a radical plan to move our nation’s capitol from New York City to swamp land near Virginia
America cannot afford this radical extremist with ties to big tobacco.
George Washington: Fake wig. False teeth. Phony promises.
Male voice: I’m John Adams and I approve this message.
In about five weeks, it’ll all be over and we’ll be able to sit back and await the real Christmas. But… didn’t we think that about the last election too?
“Advertising men and politicians are dangerous if they are separated. Together they are diabolical.” — Philip Adams, Australian broadcaster and writer
Jim Spehar has both sold and bought political advertising over the years. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.