“About as close as you can get to wilderness through a windshield,” an early pitch for the West Elk Scenic Byway claimed about this route now routinely featured on Best Fall Drives lists that appear each year this season, as we anticipate “Color Sunday.” Although a made-up day, the last Sunday of September is a time when towns, businesses and other boosters encourage Coloradans to get out to enjoy autumn’s offerings.
Leaves change over a longer period than one day or weekend, of course. They change by species and individual, by elevation (moving from high to low), by geography (roughly from north to south), differently according to precipitation and temperatures, and even by aspect. It’s an ongoing event, fall color season in the Rockies.
Many Coloradans probably have favorite fall drives of their own. And when the aspens change, especially, it is a boost for communities along these popular routes. One thing that makes the West Elk Loop so spectacular are the massive valleys of quaking gold stands on Kebler Pass, which are also some of the largest organisms on earth. Still, and like so much of the West we know and cherish, the colors of fall, the aspen stands, the entire forests as we see them now are all at risk from the climate emergency being driven by human activity.
Climate change is here. It will get worse unless we act. These forests, these cycles that we see as fixtures because they have been this way in our and all human time as told to us, are not. They never were permanent, but now the climate window they were shaped in is also shifting in dangerous ways.
We can see it happening, that this window of habitability that has been conducive to human flourishing, is starting to go haywire. This window provided the stability to grow our towns, businesses, farms and lives. But now science tells us we may not be able to maintain it much longer, unless we take global heating head-on, right now, and act as if we mean it.
Length of daylight, temperature and precipitation are primary factors determining timing, quality and length of fall color season. According to studies, climate change may particularly affect a season’s vibrancy and predictability. Less color vibrancy (particularly in maple species) may involve heat impacts to chemical processes that drive color change. The start of the color season is driven mostly by shortening day length and slowing photosynthesis. Shifts in predictability may come from this cue becoming out of sync with other cues that alter the system’s overall balance.
Declining forest health, much of it caused by extreme weather, such as drought and changing high and low temperature patterns, can also dull colors, disrupt predictability and shorten the fall color season. Poor forest health can lead to increased tree mortality and climate change is harming the health of aspens across the West, according to a recent study from the University of Nevada. A lead researcher noted that, “Human-caused climate change is an unavoidable reality, and our research findings clearly indicate that it is a major driver of aspen decline.” But it’s not just the aspens that are under threat.
Depending on how much we limit carbon pollution in the near decades, forests across the world are likely to be forever (at least in human terms) transformed. Even pinyon-juniper woodlands, one of the most ubiquitous forest types in the Southwest, and critical habitat to a range of animal and plant species, could be endangered.
In the Roaring Fork Valley, a 2016 study from Aspen Center for Environmental Studies found that under a “worst case” scenario — where we are unwilling to take the steps to limit global heating — this region could see a loss of over one-third of its forest cover.
There are many good reasons to act boldly now on climate change. Reasons that touch on our survivability here, economic reasons, practical reasons, ecological reasons. These are more than just sensible considerations, they are each critical to our ability to remain here and thrive.
But passing on a world of beauty is a good reason too. To leave for the future a world to grow up into, where our kids can take their families to find awe in a crisp Colorado autumn day. Not a barren world where a few elders say, “I remember mountain valleys of gold,” though no one quite believes them anymore.
Pete Kolbenschlag is co-author of a coming report from the Colorado Farm and Food Alliance looking at the climate emergency in the Gunnison River watershed. Information for this column was also compiled and developed by lead researcher and co-author Lauren Traylor in preparation of that report, scheduled for release this fall.