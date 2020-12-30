By RICK WAGNER
Many of us are anxious for 2020 to be over, hoping 2021 will be a better year. Unfortunately, there seem to be forces at work to try to rain on that parade
One of those forces in Colorado, as usual, is our Legislature. A good example of the coming onslaught was obtained by Scott Weiser writing for Complete Colorado last week.
It was a draft of a bill being prepared for Colorado Springs Democratic Sen. Pete Lee, which according to the story would prohibit law enforcement from arresting people “in a wide array of cases including three classes of felonies and two classes of drug felonies. The bill also seeks to significantly restrict the use of cash bonds.”
To be clear, the bill is not saying that certain classes of felonies do not exist. Rather than arresting the alleged perpetrators, they should be issued summonses to appear, just as a person would receive a ticket for a misdemeanor traffic violation.
The part about doing away with cash bail, in whole or in part, is something I have been expecting to appear in our Legislature this year as it was an enormous progressive talking point in the last election cycle. This despite showing itself to be a dangerous and ineffective failure in areas it has been implemented, such as New York City.
The purpose of cash bail or posting of bonds is mainly to ensure the appearance of a person for further criminal proceedings, lest they suffer the loss of the funds or property posted.
It is also used to ensure compliance on the part of the accused to conditions attached to that bail or bond which, if violated, can result in the reincarceration of the accused until trial and forfeiture of the bail or bond to the state.
Beneath the argument that putting into hazard something of value to the accused will safeguard the likelihood he will show up for trial and follow the conditions of his bail release includes the idea that the person will not commit any new criminal acts because of the existence of a bond condition prohibiting that behavior.
Sometimes it works; other times it does not. Experience shows a not-surprising indication that many individuals accused of crimes have a hard time following rules and keeping appointments.
The major issue that arises when people are discussing bail is that it results in a high percentage of poor individuals not being able to secure pretrial release. That is a fair point and one that judges who are attempting to set bail amounts should consider.
Bail should ideally be set in an amount to get the person’s attention but not continuously prohibit them from release while they await trial or other disposition.
Many people in jail do not have any resources to speak of, often because of the very behavior that landed them in jail. That’s a problem. This means that a lot of indigent defendants end up sitting in jail, costing the county quite a bit of money while they await some disposition in their case.
However, it seems clear from recent experiences that releasing people repeatedly who committed crimes with simply a promise to appear is not a winning proposition. In New York City the New York Police Department has declared the city’s experimentation in the elimination of cash bail for many crimes a complete failure. During this summer’s riots, individuals who were looting, which is at least burglary, were often back on the streets the same night.
Then there is the oft-cited case of Tiffany Harris, who was arrested in New York for slapping three women and released without bail. Two days later she was arrested for punching another woman and was released yet again. Two days after that she assaulted a social worker appointed to assist her.
She was eventually committed to a 72-hour mental health hold, but late in the process since she was never in jail long enough for anyone to really assess her situation.
Crime, punishment, and incarceration are always areas requiring observation and adjustment and are never ideal, but drastic changes in the process, often initiated for political posturing and virtue signaling create more problems than they solve and puts the public at risk.
Having locally elected officials working with judicial officers to try and find community-based solutions is much more likely to have a positive result.
Alternatively, restraining progressive lemming behavior from our Legislature to imitate actions of their heroes on the coasts will require constant surveillance and fair reporting. Given the present makeup of the Legislature, that might not even be enough to stop very bad ideas from becoming law.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.