By JIM SPEHAR
“The argument these days between Opening the Doors and Maintaining Quarantine is the argument between ignorance and knowledge.”
— Garrison Keillor
I’ll admit to being as frustrated as any of you with ongoing restrictions while working our way through the current pandemic.
Personal gripes include less time with our granddaughter, grumpy spousal back-and-forths resulting from a little too much “Safe at Home” time, no occasional nights out, limited shopping and travel restrictions.
More frustrating is the selfishness of those among us insistent on ignoring the warnings of medical professionals, those tempering their “science” with a dose of personal political philosophy, the “Don’t tread on me” crowd ignoring the reality that Patrick Henry’s “Give me liberty or give me death” might mean some of both if their stubborn evasion of basic politeness would infect more than the current minority of our neighbors.
I’ve experienced the yin and yang of arguments about COVID-19. I’ve watched an internet video forwarded by one local business leader friend featuring a California doctor whose widely discredited views about the outbreak, based on limited tests at his own clinics, are 180 degrees from professionals with decades of national and international experience in epidemiology. I’ve also read and appreciated a couple of well-researched advisories from a local retired-doctor friend whose cautionary advice exceeds the steps I’ve personally incorporated into my own hopefully temporary routines.
I’ve tried hard to empathize with graduating students and their parents upset about the earnest efforts of District 51officials to figure out some appropriate way to celebrate that rite of passage given worries about doing that in a healthy and safe manner. But I’ve also found myself sincerely hoping this is the most tragic event graduating seniors will experience in otherwise long and fruitful lives even expecting, unfortunately, that there’ll be more serious setbacks to overcome along the way.
No stranger to a certain amount of stubbornness, I’ve watched a president we might look to for a good example of such simple steps as wearing a mask do exactly the opposite while flaunting his public refusals repeatedly. Go east 60 miles on Interstate 70 and we find a would-be candidate for Congress trying to manipulate a national and local health crisis for her own political advantage and a local sheriff comfortable deciding for himself which of society’s rules and regulations he’ll enforce.
Personal political filters prompt this comment from one reader of last Sunday’s piece on virus-related implications for local government budgets.
“Just wondering, I have yet to hear anyone suggest cutbacks in elected officials’ pay. Why not?”
My response?
“I suppose we could punish the City Council for something totally beyond their control…council and mayor stipends total $3,750 monthly or $45,000 per year. Cut that out of the budget and it’d only take almost 356 years to make up the $16 million shortfall in the city’s budgets for this fiscal year and next. Brilliant!”
Here’s what I think I know about this pandemic.
We can’t understand the true extent of the problem because we’ve only tested a very small percentage of the population. Appearances that “tyrannical” restrictions are not needed may instead be proof they are working. Those willing to accept “personal responsibility” for their potential infection ignore that wearing a mask is intended to reduce risks of a thoughtful you passing on possibly undiagnosed infection to others, not chances of you inhaling the virus.
If we’re going to make occasional mistakes it’s better to err on the side of caution, adopting “no regrets” strategies that ensure long-term public health and economic recoveries, not just temporary reprieves. We shouldn’t expect perfection from those attempting to lead us through unusual times. What a handful consider tyranny might otherwise be described as common sense. Despite differing opinions, we are all, perhaps unwillingly, going through this together. Cooperation and collaboration, not antagonism and rebellion, will be a quicker path to the other side.
I’ll be celebrating the gradual easing of virus-related limitations in a personal way this holiday weekend. Memorial Day will be spent in an operating room up in Vail finally getting my second knee replacement done, grateful that the willingness of others to comply with restrictions finally opened up travel and elective surgeries. While I’ll miss tomorrow’s limited family gathering celebrating my niece Catie Mercado’s graduation from Arizona State University, I’m pleased she’s looking forward to what comes next rather than mourning what might have been.
Jim Spehar hopes you’re having an enjoyable, if somewhat restricted, holiday weekend. Comments welcome at speharjim@gmail.com.