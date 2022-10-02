By REP. LAUREN BOEBERT

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It’s also the leading cause of death for adults ages 18-45 and killed 71,238 Americans last year, including more than 900 Coloradans. Fentanyl smuggling doubled in 2021, and fentanyl poisoning deaths hit a record high, too. This drug, mostly imported from China and continuously smuggled through our southern border, is killing kids and destroying families throughout the country. Designating this catastrophic opioid a weapon of mass destruction isn’t radical, it’s necessary.