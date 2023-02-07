I’ve been an advisor for over 40 years, and I’ve had the pleasure of sitting across the table from a variety of people from all walks of life: teachers, doctors, lawyers, janitors, business owners and just about every other vocation you can imagine. While their circumstances and needs are often unique, there is one thing that remains consistent: behavior.
Behavior is a far greater tell of a successful investor than nearly any other characteristic. Your behavior tells me everything I need to know about helping you work toward your financial goals. I’m not saying good behavior is perfecting a budget and pinching every penny, but rather asking for advice when you don’t know, heeding the advice you receive and finding the right people to put that advice into motion.
Those who are students of their behavior — and of their mistakes — have the opportunity to improve their behavior and outcomes. Reflecting on my career as an advisor, I’ve had my share of cringe-worthy moments, managing money for myself and others. One example came in the late 70s, early in my investment career.
After reading that the U.S. government was auctioning mineral land leases to private companies and citizens, I considered investing. Winning one of these leases entitled the owner to engage oil and gas companies, who would in turn try to unearth black gold. It sounded like an opportunity, but the auctions themselves were logistically difficult to participate in, so I attempted to find people with expertise in securing these leases. My thinking was that I could win a lease, then turn around and offer it up to oil companies in exchange for a royalty. Fool-proof plan, right?
Greed set in, and my original plan to invest $5,000 suddenly changed to $20,000, a significant amount of capital at that time. Little did I know that this company was effectively running a scam. They had nothing to do with leases, but were instead raising capital for themselves. How did that work out for me? I lost 100% of my capital. What was my recourse? Zero.
Greed (which ties into emotional intelligence and behaviors) blinded my common sense. This loss did teach me a lesson however, one that I still put in practice today: complexity can hide a lot of sin. I learned a $20,000 lesson on keeping it simple.
My new book “Blind Spots: The Mental Mistakes Investors Make” focuses on one simple idea: That your behavior as an investor will impact your financial future much more than asset allocation, degree of diversification or even security selection. How you respond to situations and react to events, and your emotional IQ, will ultimately dictate your success at long-term investing.
Exercising my physical muscles with weights allows me to grow them into something stronger. Your emotional muscles work the same way. Trial by fire and tough situations all help to strengthen your resolve, confidence, humility and ability to keep a cool head in trying times. As the adage goes, the hottest flames forge the hardest steel. Emotional strength, gained in this way, is the foundation of good behavior, and arguably of financial success.
My aim as an advisor is simple: I want to encourage people to improve their investment behavior. Good behavior can lead to fewer mistakes and much better investment decisions, which in turn could lead to more freedom, confidence, and returns — making your money work for you and your family, possibly for generations to come.
I wrote “Blind Spots” for those who want to be students of their behavior. Maybe you’ve made poor decisions in the past: buying at the top, selling at the bottom, chasing a losing investment, or selling a winning investment too early. Maybe you’ve let emotion override logic and want to better understand why that happened, and what you can do to prevent it from happening again.
The more you recognize your emotions and reconcile them with your long-term goals, both financial and otherwise, the more likely you will be to accomplish them. Understanding your emotions does not mean conquering them. It means practicing introspection enough to realize when your approach simply isn’t suited for investing. For those situations, utilize a coach who can work for you and with you to seek a better result. You are your emotions, your behavior and your future. Improve your investor behavior and see the effect it has on your life.
Steve Booren is the owner and founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors, which he started in 1996. Since then, he has grown the practice to one of the top 20 largest financial advisory firms in the Denver area. Steve began his investment career in 1978 with EF Hutton. After nearly 20 years with the investment company, he left the corporate world to launch his financial advisory firm. Steve is a published author and contributing columnist.