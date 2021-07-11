By JACK BYROM
Dalton Trumbo.
Yeah, that old guy smoking, drinking, and typing in the bathtub, like in the sculpture on Main Street — the Hollywood icon. Or if you’re an old-timer in Grand Junction, you remember him for a while as the most hated man ever from this town, because of “Eclipse.” Or perhaps you saw the eponymous 2015 film which had a dual premiere in Los Angeles and in Grand Junction, starring the esteemed Bryan Cranston and Diane Lane, among others.
I was surprised truly, on July 4, to open up this newspaper and find the talented columnist Gary Harmon call Dalton Trumbo a “Commie cuss.” The upset it filled me with was surprising, but I couldn’t escape it. Why?
Why should I feel such a vigorous need to defend this man who’s been dead since 1976 and had made it no secret that he hated Grand Junction?
Well, after thinking about it, I realized that the human and constitutional rights of Trumbo had been severely violated and that somehow this column was whitewashing this by going into details about how the egotistical, Communist, big-shot Trumbo had supposedly been outed by the morally superior actress Olivia de Havilland.
I am a child of the Cold War. I grew up in Utah and Colorado and quickly learned that the United States and the Soviet Union were armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons, that the Soviets didn’t believe in any of Thomas Jefferson’s political declarations, and that any minute full-scale thermonuclear war might break out.
I was one of those kids that started worrying about this in high school, when Ronald Reagan was president. It was probably around that time that I also started learning some real U.S. history and about the devastation wrought by the House Un-American Activities Committee in the postwar period. Many people that had done nothing unlawful had their lives ruined by this congressional power, all in the name of protecting us from Communism. However, weren’t we then actually falling into the same trap that the Soviets fell into by allowing the government to become the thought police?
At some point after I graduated from Central High School, I started to hear about Trumbo and his infamous exposition of the town “Shale City” in the novel “Eclipse,” the town that in real life had screwed over his family and changed his life, and not for the better. It turns out that this Trumbo was an extraordinarily talented writer and, furthermore, excelled in the art and craft of writing stories for the silver screen. At his zenith, he was perhaps making $3,000 a week as a screenwriter, a mighty sum for the times, and in high demand, penning major films such as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo.” His little problem though, was that he was an independent thinker, and for some duration was an active member of what we will call the Communist Party of the United States, as were many people of that era, coming out of the Great Depression. This made him a prime target of the activities committee, and he was made to pay dearly for these sins.
The take-home point about Dalton Trumbo is that even when you don’t like what somebody believes in, or the stories that they tell, or their religion, you still do not have the right to ruin them financially and put them in prison. When the government gathers too much power and tries to tell people how to think and then threatens them with detention if they join the wrong party and won’t tell, we have indeed entered into fascism (although it was admittedly quite limited here). It is not just a trendy term to use as a political weapon: It’s a real threat that we must always be on the lookout for, lest the government prosecute the next Dalton Trumbo or Ring Lardner Jr. Violations of any of the first 10 Amendments to the U.S. Constitution remain real possibilities, always, and the only solution is for every individual to understand this and to constantly guard against any entity that would erode these precious freedoms.
Jack Byrom is a native of Grand Junction and an aspiring screenwriter.