By GENE GOFFIN
The hospital bill said $21,562.70 for “Laboratory.”
I didn’t really buy a hospital lab, though that’s a bargain for a complete one. Memories went back to my A.C. Gilbert Atomic Energy Lab from around 1950, later described as one of the most dangerous toys ever made. I survived that.
I spent one night in the hospital for “observation,” had three pretty standard blood tests, a CT scan, and one test to see what antibiotic would kill a possible infection. I knew that even at hospital grossly inflated prices, those charges were absurd.
Medicare and my Supplemental (Medigap) Plan G would surely cover the entire amount. But, what if I were wrong? I ignored it for weeks, but then checked on it. I was told the claim was resubmitted. That probably meant the claim either did not have proper documentation or was coded incorrectly. Those mistakes happen frequently. They are partly responsible for the incredibly high costs of an overly complicated American health care system. A single payer system would be much more efficient.
I asked for an itemized bill. It arrived two weeks later, much slower than the original “Laboratory” bill. It increased to $24,215.70. Amidst mind numbing detail, I saw the magic words “patient balance 0.00.” Trying to understand what insurance actually paid makes brain damage a distinct possibility. Insurance payments are often as low as 10% or less of hospital charges. Some charges stood out — $133.36 for a bag of sterile salt water, $6,918.52 for a CT scan (insurance paid $810.36), $68 for two pills for which I pay 7¢ each — 486 times more.
Why do hospitals bill absurd charges? Are they like car dealers with list prices hardly anyone pays? Do they hope uninsured people who generally have little money will actually pay them? Don’t they realize it makes hospitals look greedy, even cruel, maybe stupid? It rivals advertising your $10,000 car for $100,000 and hoping you find the biggest sucker in town. If you have other supplemental plans or Medicare Advantage, you most probably pay more than zero.
■ ■ ■
Turning to COVID-19, cases are surging locally. Dr. Chuck Breaux’s guest column in The Sentinel last Wednesday correctly summed it up: “Mesa County has been one of worst counties in Colorado, and even the nation, in terms of COVID-19 rates.” A month ago, Colorado was the third worst place in North America for outbreaks — worse than every Mexican state and eight of 10 Canadian provinces. While Colorado is ahead of the nation on full vaccinations (47%), our county lags far behind (38%), dragging the state down. Mesa County is ahead of traditionally poor-performing states like Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas, nothing to be proud of. The much more virulent India (“Delta”) variant is well established.
Seniors are still at risk. A report in The Lancet, one of the world’s most respected medical journals, shows seniors who have had the disease have a much higher reinfection rate than others. Other reports indicate vaccinations substantially lower infection, but don’t eliminate it. Nearly 83% of deaths in Mesa County have been seniors 70 and up. Seniors have welcomed vaccines far more than others, but one third refused or cannot take it because of other health issues. But of people in their 20s, only 22.5% are fully vaccinated. Stay away from young people! The AP reports 95% of COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated.
Recently local hospital ICUs and ventilators have been near or at capacity. Last winter was worse, but this our second spike. Going around town, few masks or social distancing are seen. Locals certainly are risk takers.
Last week, the Mesa County commissioners wrote a letter to the editor praising schools for being open, ignoring the COVID-19 surge. All three have been vaccinated and one appears in a vaccine commercial. They need to do more. The Health Department has been the primary promoter of safe practices, but voters listen to those they voted for. The Department promotes vaccine contests, encourages hospitals to support vaccinations and suggests good practices. It isn’t enough. Most everyone seems to have given up on masks, social distancing and avoiding indoor crowds. They worked, but as Dr. Breaux wrote and Department Director Jeff Kuhr told me, we have to put our hopes on vaccines now. If we don’t improve substantially, fall could see another, bigger surge, even more dangerous variants and maybe the present surge will continue.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com