By STEVE ERKENBRACK

In this narrow window between the end of the 2022 election and the beginning of the 2024 campaign, it’s helpful to find the right lens through which to examine the winners, the losers and those unwilling to trust democracy, ironic as that might seem. This was a year where many candidates did not campaign on a vision for a better future, but rather ran against a bogeyman (or woman) of fear of our fellow citizens. America deserves better.