In this narrow window between the end of the 2022 election and the beginning of the 2024 campaign, it’s helpful to find the right lens through which to examine the winners, the losers and those unwilling to trust democracy, ironic as that might seem. This was a year where many candidates did not campaign on a vision for a better future, but rather ran against a bogeyman (or woman) of fear of our fellow citizens. America deserves better.
Appreciating the past
Consider the great leaders in our history, and you will see they trusted democracy. Lincoln didn’t become the nation’s first Republican President by denigrating his Democratic opponent, Stephen Douglas; rather, Lincoln took the country on a new path to a higher plane, calling on voters to elevate eradicating the immorality of slavery over prosperity, popularity, or even peace. Teddy Roosevelt didn’t ridicule the overblown hyperbole of the most prominent Democrat of the time, William Jennings Bryan, but spoke out for the working man over the wealthy and the primacy of America in the coming century. Franklin Roosevelt did not mock Herbert Hoover; he calmed a nation and campaigned on a vision of using government to pull the country out of the Great Depression. John Kennedy, running against the controversial Richard Nixon, voiced a positive message for America to “pass the torch” to the next generation and seek “A New Frontier” where Americans would go to impoverished nations through the Peace Corps and to the moon through the Apollo space program.
All of these massive strides in public policy, that made America what it is today, required the courage of candidates to articulate a vision of the future, fight for it through the crucible of campaigns, and win the voters’ endorsement.
Contrast those giants of yesteryear with many of the winners of yesterday who sought votes by vilifying aging Democrats or stoking fears of Republicans. Such an approach yields no mandate for the future. They may have won a chance to bask in the power of government for a term; but they have not won the right to pursue a particular policy path forward. If you haven’t trusted the voters to give you a mandate on substance, you haven’t earned the right to lead.
Facing the challenges
As when our forebears addressed the watershed decisions in our history, we face serious issues today. How to manage inflation as we emerge in a post-COVID recovery while transitioning to a 21st century economy; how to educate our children to compete in a global marketplace; how to balance greenhouse gas emissions against the need to control fuel costs, maintain energy independence, and consider any adverse impact on jobs. In fact, given that the biggest contributor to the climate crisis comes from one country —China — how to address climate change without giving Leader-for-Life Xi a pass or President for-Life Putin a geopolitical weapon that he will use to invade democracies and bomb hospitals.
Too many of the campaigns that just ended did not turn on a choice between different approaches to such profound quandaries. Rather, candidates invoked simplistic solutions and terse slogans, or simply disparaged the aging leaders in the other party. Warning to yesterday’s winners: winning by vilification of the other side without identifying what you will do if you win does not give you a mandate to then proclaim a post-election agenda; it just gives you an office.
Some bright lights
There were notable exceptions in Colorado to this reliance on negativity. All of our local Republican state legislators — Janice Rich, Matt Soper, and Rick Taggart — ran on a positive record of conservative accomplishments attained by working with the other party. Governor Jared Polis ran on his signature issue of early childhood education and steering the state through COVID by partnering with local efforts like Mesa County’s own Five-Star program. Attorney General Phil Weiser ran on a twin agenda of defending water on the Western Slope and abortion rights throughout the state. His opponent, John Kellner, ran on a message that the AG should elevate the office’s focus on crime. Secretary of State Jena Griswold ran on her performance of the past four years in the face of county clerk hijinks in our own community, and her Republican opponent, Pam Anderson, ran on her record of overseeing elections the right way in one of Colorado’s more populous counties, and keeping the office out of partisan political issues.
Not all of these leaders won, but each emulated the model of Lincoln and Roosevelt. Those who did prevail now have a mandate from the voters to pursue the policy path they articulated. So here’s a note for politicians who, in the wake of yesterday’s results, may rise in the morning and see a future president in the mirror: it’s not enough to win by tearing down the other side. Americans deserve a leader with vision, specific policy proposals, and the courage to ask the voters to endorse them.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.