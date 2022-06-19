By JIM SPEHAR
For almost 20 years, I’ve made it a practice to respond to messages about these columns. Everyone gets one response. Getting into prolonged arguments with true believers on any side of the political spectrum is unproductive. Here’s why.
Mostly it’s “whaddaboutism.”
That’s my term for those who’d deflect examination of gun laws by shifting the argument to knives, cars, whatever. All are deadly, but mass killings of school kids, concert-goers and night-clubbers usually have a single common denominator… a weapon originally designed to kill as quickly and efficiently as possible in a wartime setting. Other countries have similar mental health, crime and school security issues, but limited instances of mass slayings. Only in this country do we use those problems as excuses to tolerate ownership of a weapon of mass destruction or large capacity magazines.
The MAGA crowd would rather talk about Hillary and/or Bill, Hunter Biden or his father or AOC and her squad. That bait is usually offered without a single response to my specific commentary. For the record, I think Bill Clinton was a lying jerk, his wife was the worst possible Democratic presidential nominee, Hunter Biden’s activities were questionable, Joe Biden is at least as sentient as Ronald Reagan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an unfortunate distraction harming Democrats.
Some messages too-easily blame the Biden administration for $5/gallon gasoline. Listen, a 52-year-old seldom-driven old sports car with gas mileage in the mid-20s is the most fuel-efficient vehicle in our fleet. Next is my wife’s 16-year-old SUV, followed by my gas-guzzling 48-year-old reconstructed Land Cruiser. Running on fumes as usual, Bonnie filled up for $122.41 on Wednesday. We get it.
Some assign blame to a shift to alternative fuels, pipeline cancellations and exploration-crippling regulations. To them, I’d respond “whaddabout” record industry profits, the fact that undeniable compliance costs are a minuscule in comparison, banks and investors no longer funding exploration while demanding operating efficiency and stronger return on investment. Or the fact that petroleum products operate in a world market (we export as much as we import).
Additional random thoughts while awaiting another triple-digit day:
The committee hearing Thursday almost sucked me into believing Mike Pence was the Jan. 6 hero testimony made him out to be. But while I appreciate his day of fortitude 17 months ago, his silence (along with many others) while knowing of Trump’s plot beforehand and doing nothing then or until forced to afterwards speaks louder. I’m left thinking the only Profile in Courage is Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican likely sacrificing her seat and political career to do the right thing. ...
Speaking of congresswomen, no one should be surprised that I’m no fan of Lauren Boebert. She’s the latest target of the same muckraking group largely responsible for the ouster of North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn. But, unlike those unforgettable videos of Cawthorn’s activities, there’s no concrete proof accompanying salacious allegations against Boebert. Back in my Associated Press days, we’d have been required to, at a minimum, double source such claims and, if relying on confidential sources, at least provide documentation to back up any allegations. ...
There’s a saying in the sales biz that goes like this: “Never sell past the close.” An apt reminder to city folks contemplating an April 2023 ballot question regarding a Grand Junction community center. Poll after poll shows growing community support (the latest in the 80% range) for a center with all but one survey saying build it at Matchett Park. Instead we see the city and its consultants muddying the waters with additional options to include a new Lincoln Park pool, locate the whole shebang in Lincoln Park or split the baby with new facilities at both sites. Perhaps a simple ballot question offering what people say they want might move things forward without additional argument and controversy. ...
Finally, fires in Arizona and New Mexico while flooding closes the nation’s best-known national park, forcing evacuation of 10,000 Yellowstone visitors. Record heat wreaking havoc across the nation as Lake Powell drops to about 25% full. But there’s nothing to this climate change stuff, you know. Such an “Inconvenient Truth” as once posited by a former Vice President who, while presiding over the Senate, could have caused Jan. 6-style turmoil. Instead, Al Gore gaveled down support for his own presidential election and saved the country from the sort of experiences we’re suffering through now.
Any of these topics might warrant a full column but Jim Spehar will take Sunday off next week to attend family wedding festivities in Crested Butte. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.