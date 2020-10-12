By JANICE RICH and MATT SOPER
The Western Slope’s work ethic is well-known across the state. We work hard to be able to raise our families here and prefer living outside the Denver-Boulder bubble. It’s a good life, in no small part because we are judicious with the taxes we approve and don’t approve.
As a rule, we prefer lean, well-run government that sticks to its budget. And that’s why it’s refreshing to see a ballot measure this year that rises to the challenge and identifies an urgent need and a reasonable solution, unlike so many other tax-and-spend ballot initiatives. This measure would protect the Western Slope’s water supply and ensure adequate drinking, irrigation, and agricultural water for the foreseeable future — that’s why we’re asking voters to vote Yes on Question 7A.
Question 7A will be on the ballot for Mesa County (and over a dozen other Western Slope counties) this November, and it’s easily one of the most important items on our ballots. 7A will protect our Western Slope water for current and future generations.
So much in our communities depends on access to water — clean water for drinking, for farmers and ranchers, and adequate water to support recreation and the businesses that rely on rafters, fishermen, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. In short, this issue is about protecting the very foundation of our region.
The organization that protects our water health and supplies is called the Colorado River District. For more than 80 years, the Colorado River District has been representing and protecting the Western Slope’s water interests with great success. The district has fought many battles on our behalf, and we have all benefited from the protections that they have secured. And they’ve done it while keeping their budget lean — even reducing their budget in recent years as we’ve all had to tighten our belts.
The future we face if Question 7A fails to gain approval is dire. Other cities and states like Las Vegas and California are claiming substantial quantities of our water rights. Without active and strong Western Slope groups to secure the water we need and deserve, some of these choices will fall to bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., or left-wing politicians in Denver — neither groups that we would like to see in charge of our water.
Front Range cities are developing plans for new transmountain diversions, and East Coast hedge funds are buying large tracts of land and water rights in the Grand Valley; all while agriculture- and recreation-based economies on the Western Slope are suffering from the ongoing drought. This isn’t sustainable.
Fortunately, the request for additional funding in measure 7A is small, just $1.90 per $100,000 of residential value. For most of us, that will translate into an annual cost about the same as buying a gallon of milk or a six-pack. It’s not a lot of money, but it will go the extra mile to help protect our most valuable resource.
So, what exactly will the district do with new revenue? The majority will be going to projects, not paychecks, with 86% funding essential Western Slope water projects — providing upgrades to our aging infrastructure, conserving water and sustaining healthy aquifers, improving fish and wildlife habitat, and increasing stream restoration and recreational enhancements. The remaining funds will be used to strengthen pre-existing projects and ensure that the district has the financial resources to continue fighting for us.
This isn’t about creating bureaucracy to empower tax-and-spend bureaucrats. This is about empowering Western Slope residents — the Colorado River District — to defend the land and the water we all call home.
7A is non-partisan and enjoys broad support from conservative and progressive communities alike — agricultural associations, chambers of commerce, environmental organizations and members of the outdoor recreation industry have all come together to support this important measure.
Investing in infrastructure and efficiency projects to protect our water is key to the very survival of thetWestern Slope. We refuse to stand by and allow our water supplies to dry up. We urge all voters to support Question 7A to protect the future of the Western Slope’s water.
Rep. Janice Rich and Rep. Matt Soper represent Mesa County in the state House. For more information, visit www.yeson7A.org.