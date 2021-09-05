By JOHN STULP
Infrastructure is always about the future: It takes years to construct and lasts for years beyond that. Recently, the U.S. Senate passed the largest investment in our nation’s infrastructure in nearly a century. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $550 billion in new federal spending over the next five years to update America’s roads, bridges, broadband, public transit, airports, waterways and ports, power grids, and electric vehicles.
This bill is historic. Over the next five years Colorado would receive more than $5 billion, with $3.7 billion for road improvements and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs. At a time of historic drought, the bill includes $8.3 billion for water in the West, including drought mitigation, funding for rural and tribal water projects, and repairs for our aging dams — an investment that’s far more than a drop in the bucket.
Both of our U.S. senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, supported bipartisan passage of the bill and it includes several of Sen. Hickenlooper’s transportation priorities and many of Sen. Bennet’s proposals to invest in broadband, build climate resilience and support wildfire recovery. The bill makes a historic investment to build 21st century infrastructure and create good-paying jobs. So, what’s in it for agriculture and rural communities? A lot.
The bill will help modernize our antiquated infrastructure, bolstering rural economies and preparing farmers and ranchers for the challenges ahead. It will benefit family farmers and ranchers and rural communities by improving roads and bridges, expanding broadband access, improving and protecting watersheds, and building resilience to climate change. It also includes provisions to expand disaster relief and emergency assistance for extreme weather events and updates hours-of-service exemptions for agricultural and livestock haulers.
Farmers and ranchers depend on millions of miles of roadways and waterways to get their products to America’s dinner tables, and they rely on ports to ship food, fiber and fuel to countries around the world.
Improvements in transportation infrastructure, as well as repair and upgrades to the aging western water infrastructure, will ensure farmers and ranchers can continue to keep this nation fed.
Extending digital access to rural America is just as important as paved roads and solid bridges. Increased funding to bring broadband to thousands of farms and ranches that currently have limited or no access to high-speed internet will help farmers and ranchers meet the demands of a growing world.
I also thank the U.S. Senate for preserving important tax provisions that make it possible for farmers and ranchers to pass the family business to the next generation who also stand to benefit from this infrastructure bill and any future investments.
With gas prices spiking over $3 per gallon and local economies stretched by climate disasters like drought, floods, heat waves and wildfires, investments that address these and other climate impacts are the smart choice in the long run. The cost of inaction is far greater.
Additional climate-smart agricultural investments using emerging technologies to build on climate-smart practices like precision agriculture are needed in rural America.
We can’t waste any more time. The U.S. House must take up the bipartisan infrastructure legislation as soon as possible and simultaneously the U.S. Senate and House must move quickly on crafting a deal for additional climate-smart investments to support the needs of agricultural and rural communities that were omitted.
This is our chance to build back stronger, safer, and a more resilient rural America for future generations.
John Stulp is the former Commissioner of Agriculture under Gov. Bill Ritter, Water Policy Advisor to Gov. John Hickenlooper and a wheat and cattle farmer/rancher in Prowers County.