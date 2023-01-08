“On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to ‘fight like hell.’ Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.”
That’s the description of the first insurrection we’ll discuss, the anniversary being noted as I sat down Friday morning to construct this week’s column. The summation comes from Friday’s”Today in History” offered daily by one of my former employers, The Associated Press.
It’s also a tale, we learned last week, that official tour guides at the U.S. Capitol are forbidden to relate. A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol explains that guides employed by the federal agency are instructed not to discuss “current events.” A logical question might be at what point past activities become part of “history? I suppose the British attack during the war of 1812 or the near miss during the Civil War are fair game for guide discussions.
It’s also ironic that a more current revolt was taking place on that anniversary. As Jan. 6 of 2023 dawned, less violent insurrectionists led by our own Rep. Lauren Boebert and others who still deny the validity of Trump’s defeat were still holding hostage selection of a Speaker of the House to lead their still unseated Republican majority.
The two events are obviously different.
The first prompted violence threatening the lives of elected officials attempting only to do their Constitutional duty of certifying a presidential election. One Trump supporter died that day. A Capitol police officer injured while confronting rioters died of a stroke the next day. Four other officers who defended the Capitol later took their own lives.
There’s been no physical violence during the current insurrection, but institutional damage occurred nonetheless.
Less than two dozen Republicans prevented more than 400 members of Congress not only from selecting a Speaker but from doing the “people’s business.” Whether that business entails real legislating and governance or revenge politics investigating Hunter Biden, trashing the FBI and other allegedly “weaponized” federal agencies or leaving people to my own experience of trying for months but never getting a phone answered or even being able to leave a message at the IRS.
It exposes as a lie Boebert’s post-election promise to “lower the temperature” in Washington. Instead, aligning herself with disgraced Matt Gaetz and others, she’s apparently enjoying her time in front of cameras, microphones and the pad and pencil set reinforcing her “brand.” She’s even on the opposite side of many of her fellow Freedom Caucus members.
Closer to home, last week brought another insurrection, admittedly lower key.
It was Mayor Anna Stout, not Kevin McCarthy, who experienced rejection when four of her fellow Grand Junction City Council members declined to accept her motion to adjourn to a secret executive session for her report on negotiations involving the Orchard Mesa Pool. With one member absent from that pre-meeting workshop Wednesday, only Stout voted “aye.”
The short story is that the city, county and school district have apparently agreed, subject to putting it in writing, that the pool should remain open until the proposed Community Recreation Center provides an alternative. It appears the city will be solely responsible for repairs, the county will only contribute to normal operating expenses and the district will contribute utilities and continue ownership.
That scenario was supported by other council members to one degree or another but hard questions remain.
For one thing, the CRC is still a dream, its fate unknown until the April municipal election. Apples-to-apples comparisons will require unbudgeted additional lap lanes to meet competition requirements, as well as the expense of making the OM pool operational temporarily. Distance is also an issue despite the county’s offer to kick in unspecified transportation assistance for needy OM residents.
Given the decision is posited as a dollars and cents question, there are some ironies for the city. It doesn’t take a long memory to recall no problem with adding $2.4 million to budgets to subsidize the private developer at the City Market site. Longer memories remember a previous council, on the fly, adding an unrequested extra $1million, doubling a request to help with Avalon Theatre expansion.
This might be a matter of priorities, not dollars.
Jim Spehar’s been on both sides of insurrections in his life. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.