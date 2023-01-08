By JIM SPEHAR

“On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol to interrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers into hiding; most of the rioters had come from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to ‘fight like hell.’ Congress reconvened hours later to finish certifying the election result.”