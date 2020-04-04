Every so often a seemingly inspired thought comes to mind. My wife and I were feeling cooped up. It was March 25 and Gov. Polis’s “stay at home” order had not taken effect yet. Arches National Park was open. Time to hit the road for the perfect day trip.
We got off Interstate 70 at the Cisco exit and took the river road toward Moab. I consider the river road to be one of America’s great scenic drives and it never fails to lift my spirits. When we hit Highway 191, we turned right and headed straight toward Arches, since we knew the town of Moab was basically in shut-down mode.
As advertised, the fee booth was unstaffed and entry into the park was free. We stopped long enough to help ourselves to a park brochure conveniently placed in a help-yourself rack and headed toward a part of the park we hadn’t seen before. We parked and, in the space of 90 minutes, hiked from Sand Dune Arch to Broken Arch to Tapestry Arch to Devils Garden Campground (closed to campers) and back to our car. During the entire hike, we saw only two other people from a very safe “social distance.”. What a joy; it felt like we had Arches National Park almost to ourselves!
Once the immediate thrill of this great experience subsided, I began to feel guilty. Why? It increasingly dawned on me that even though the visitor center, the bookstore, and the campgrounds were closed, there were still employees on duty. Maintenance staff was obviously picking up trash and performing other tasks. We saw law enforcement rangers in their patrol vehicles. I realized more and more that our very presence in the park was potentially putting park staff in greater contact with members of the public who may be carrying the coronavirus. That just did not seem fair to the employees. Apparently the National Park Service came to the same conclusion because both Arches and Canyonlands closed a few days later.
The 1916 “Organic Act” that created the National Park Service provided the organization with a well-known “dual mission.” Part of the mission is to welcome the public into the parks, while the other part of that mission is to protect the natural and historical/archeological resources that the parks include. However, legal precedent and a large body of historical research confirm that when the two halves of this mission come into conflict, the imperative to protect the park resources takes precedent. Leaving parks open with fewer employees on duty creates a situation where the staff level needed to protect the parks’ resources is lacking. Sadly, this is an abrogation of the fundamental mission of the National Park Service.
And then there are the employee safety issues. For over a decade, the National Park Service employee safety program has been built on a platform called “Operational Leadership.” The premise of Operational Leadership is that each employee is ultimately empowered to take charge of their own safety on the job. If an employee is asked to do a task that the employee considers unsafe, they have the right to suggest a safer way of doing the work or not doing it at all if they see no way to do it safely. With seven National Park Service employees reportedly having tested positive for coronavirus, it is absolutely crushing to workforce morale to ask employees in any national park to work in a situation that many consider patently unsafe.
At some level, the desire to provide outdoor recreation opportunities during the coronavirus crisis is understandable. After all, people have cabin fever. On the other hand, national parks make a big show of announcing their financial contribution to the economies of their gateway communities every year. The more crowded national parks become, the more money they bring into local coffers. Are places that celebrate their visitor numbers really the best places to keep open during a time when maintaining distance from one another is the priority? I think not.
Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt has the authority to close all national parks for the well-being of both park staff and the public. The secretary should utilize that authority. Don’t lure the public into thinking that they can visit national parks without creating consequences for the employees who protect them, as we inadvertently did on our road trip to Arches a few weeks ago. Rather than bowing to the immediacy of political expediency, let’s play the long game and realize that the national parks will still be here to welcome the American public long after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.