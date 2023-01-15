By JIM SPEHAR
The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Last week I stumbled across a column published Feb. 2, 2020, on a topic that won’t go away. Here, under the original headline, are edited excerpts:
“We’re here again, immersed in the seemingly never-ending argument about the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool.
“It’s a discussion I’ve been in and around for three decades… As a county commissioner post-Black Sunday and faced with building a court-ordered new jail few constituents wanted I took the same position as today’s commissioners, though over the years the county remained a partner with varying commitments. As a City Council member and mayor, I helped preserve the city’s role in pool management and operations. As a parent, I spent hours poolside at OM cheering on my daughter and her friends competing for the Dolphins and Grand Junction High School.
“Never, in all those years, has there been a better chance to put all the bickering aside and assure the future of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The city’s offer to own and manage the pool after existing partners participate equally in $2.5 million in needed repairs offers that opportunity... I’ve been involved in budgeting for all those entities, formally as a commissioner and council member and informally as a GJHS accountability committee member and participant in school bond issue campaigns. Here’s my experience.
“Any CEO or financial manager managing a budget in the $100 million-plus range can juggle another $300,000 (above demolition costs) if directed to do so, say by a school board. Any county manager of the caliber of the Pete Baier I worked with years ago can find $850,000, perhaps spread over a couple of years. If I were a commissioner today, with any interest in not becoming the goat in still another controversy, I couldn’t accept this exit plan quickly enough. Leave the building permanently, to cheers rather than jeers, with a sense of community preserved.”
Events last week shine additional light into muddy waters.
The city tossed another $1.5 million to a second private developer, this one building market rate apartments off Horizon Drive near the airport. That brings the total near $4 million in off-budget subsidies in just a few weeks, confirming it may be priorities, not available dollars, ringing a death knell for the OM pool.
Council Member Dennis Simpson has said “we have the money.” A look on the city’s website at the recently adopted budget confirms that.
The general fund surplus at the beginning and projected at the end of the adopted 2023 budget is just under $40 million. The same worksheet cites a minimum reserve of $24.5 million and notes $4.1 million with restricted uses. Somewhere in the remaining $11 million might be OM pool funds. It’s also an appropriately conservative budget based on projected 3% revenue growth. The city’s main source of revenue, sales and use taxes, have been growing at nearly 6%.
Listening to a presentation about the proposed Community Recreation Center last Tuesday, I learned that Grand Junction High School swimmers are practicing at the Fruita rec center pool. Offering a sport without necessary facilities might be a reason for the school district to resurrect its 2020 offer, transfer ownership and future responsibilities to the city and help keep the OM pool alive. Or even remain a partner, as it is in the Lincoln Park stadium complex, when non-district facilities are needed.
At another presentation, I’m told, it was offered that at least six additional lap lanes should be added at the CRC, along with a regulation diving facility, to completely replace the OM Pool. With that option (at additional expense), the new recreation center would then be equipped to host events like high school championships, a potential economic boost to the city. Another knowledgeable observer noted that if the CRC is built, the OM pool facility and gym could be converted into indoor courts for basketball, pickle ball, etc.
Costly but all possible if made a priority and we “Dare Greatly” and dream big, as The Daily Sentinel’s New Year editorial suggested.
Finally, there’s the threatened negative impact to an avowed city priority, the Community Recreation Center. Obviously, the timing of this controversy sucks. But threatened votes against the CRC ballot question because of the OM pool closure won’t punish elected officials or staffs of the three partners. They would punish an entire Grand Valley community, young, old and in-between, that’s waited far too long for facilities that many smaller Western Slope towns take for granted.
This should not be a zero-sum, either-or matter.
Jim Spehar hopes to take on a different topic next week. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.