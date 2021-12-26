By Paula AndersonIt seemed like overnight the omicron variant gained dominance across the U.S. We weren’t yet aware of it when we gathered for Thanksgiving only a few weeks ago.
It’s created yet more uncertainty and confusion this past week as people lined up for flights, took to the roads or planned for holiday gatherings at home.
What we know is that it’s many times more contagious than the delta variant. Fingers crossed, maybe less deadly.
Of course, the platform for the vaccines is to increase the body’s immune response, and they do that quite effectively. While breakthrough infections can occur, a vaccine gives you a far greater chance of surviving if you get sick. Many just experience minor symptoms. The big deal here is it keeps people out of the hospital.
So, would we not maximize our defenses against illness if we would also focus on building our immunity, in addition to taking advantage of vaccines or any approved treatments? It seems that would provide a greater sense of control while we wait to see how these viruses morph as they move through population.
Inflammation has been determined to be the internal platform that sets the stage for the worst illnesses and conditions we face in this country, namely cancer and heart disease which head the list of killer conditions. COVID accounted for the third highest cause of deaths nationwide right behind them last year.
But we can give ourselves more of an edge on all fronts, starting with the food choices we make every day.
Stress triggers the urge to eat foods laden with sugar, fat and salt. It’s hard to resist because those unhealthy ingredients are pretty much in all processed foods. But they put us on track for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and weight gain, to name a few harbingers of future chronic illnesses.
However, more fruits, vegetables and grains are the choices that can re-engineer our body chemistry quickly to begin to tamp down inflammation. You can notice the benefits in a matter of days.
Here’s an easy formula; just eat more fiber.
About 30 grams is a good goal. Don’t worry about totally abstaining from the other less healthy foods because that will be easier to do as you get more nutrition into your body. And high fiber foods are the main nutrient sources.
So, for example, if you eat a bowl of oatmeal in the morning with some raisins, walnuts and chopped apple, that could be as much as 8 or 9 grams of fiber. (A whole apple has about 4 grams of fiber)
A whole avocado has about 10 grams of fiber, so add that to a salad at lunch. A pear has about 5 grams of fiber if you want to consider an afternoon snack.
If you look at the numbers, it’s not that hard to get to 30 grams of fiber by the end of the day. That said, since most people don’t eat nearly that much fiber, eating 15 or 20 grams a day would be a good start for the first week.
What many people report after just a few days of increasing high fiber foods is they have more energy, less anxiety, better sleep and increased ability to concentrate. They also notice their cravings for less healthier foods go down. And it just keeps getting better.
It translates into a huge plus for your immune system.
The barometer would be your energy level. You want more of that. (Not to be confused with high adrenaline energy!)
Actually with any behavior choice you make you either gain energy or you lose it.
To expand this thinking, it’s not just a choice of what to eat, but also who we spend time with and what thoughts we choose.
If relationships are energy draining, expand your circle to include more positive people.
If your thoughts are negative, don’t believe them. Learn something new. Watch a Disney movie!
These are moment-by-moment choices.
What brings energy to your body, mind and heart? Pick that!
Paula M. Anderson is a certified health and wellness coach. She has written on health-related topics in the Grand Valley for many years. Email her at paula.anderson46@gmail.com