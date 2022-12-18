By JIM SPEHAR
The coincidence was startling, to say the least.
The irony was unmistakable.
It took a few minutes to soak in as I sat on the couch in my son’s Denver-area apartment Thursday morning. Waking up to get ready for a mid-morning appointment, I’d checked a daily digital newsletter for Associated Press retirees, which always includes an AP feature often seen on the pages of The Daily Sentinel and used by thousands of other news outlets across the country. It’s not something I usually spend a lot of time with.
“Today in History” last week stood out for several reasons.
Dec. 15 was the day, back in 1791, that the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia. A day earlier, the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre was marked. And Dec. 15, 2012, 10 years ago, President Obama, in a radio address the day after 26 children and adults were shot at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, called for “meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this.”
There are several ironies to those anniversaries just one day apart.
The Bill of Rights, or course, contains the much-discussed Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Only 27 words that generate ongoing controversy and argument, often selectively parsed to fit the desires of forces warring over state and federal gun laws.
Absolutists argue there are no ifs, ands or buts involved in “shall not be infringed” and that “Militia” is intended to be the citizenry writ large. The National Rifle Association is quick to cite 2008’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling, particularly the language stating “The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home.”
But as 231 years have passed we live with varying limitations and regulations regarding gun ownership that have been upheld by state and federal courts.
Less often cited from the Heller decision is other language included in the 5-4 opinion by its author, Justice Antonin Scalia. He also wrote: “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
In a more recent Supreme Court decision, Justice Bret Kavanaugh wrote: “Properly interpreted, the Second Amendment allows a ‘variety’ of gun regulations.”
The Washington Post reports that the U.S. has experienced 3,500 mass shootings (four or more killed or wounded, including the shooter) in the 10 years since Sandy Hook. ABC News says mass shootings in the country have nearly tripled in that decade. Several occurred here in Colorado.
Five were killed and 19 were injured a few weeks ago at the Q Club in Colorado Springs. Ten died, another was injured, at that Boulder King Soopers last year. Five were killed and three wounded a year ago in a spree that started at a Lakewood tattoo parlor. Three died and nine were injured at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs in 2015. Most of us can recite the rest of the lengthier deadly Colorado litany that includes Columbine High School in 1999 and Aurora’s Century 16 Theater in 2012. And that’s the short list.
It’s fair to wonder what those patriots who crafted the Bill of Rights might think about the evolution of gun ownership. Their single-shot muzzle-loading muskets and pistols have given way, in extreme cases, to weapons of mass destruction designed for military combat that can fire hundreds of rounds per minute.
How they’d balance self defense against multiple deaths in schools, nightclubs and shopping centers at the hands of shooters using AR-15s and similar weapons? If they’d ask why we need to rely on individual states to instill sensible gun regulations the highest court in the land says are allowed under a federal constitution.
Whether they’d offer “thoughts and prayers” or perhaps take the “meaningful action” President Obama hoped for 10 years ago in his address to the nation the day after the Sandy Hook massacre.
Gun owner Jim Spehar wishes “meaningful action” would make this all too frequent topic go away. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.