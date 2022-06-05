By STEVE MANDELL
The upcoming elections are the subject of much debate these days. Opinion, not surprisingly, is divided. Some claim this may be the year when Mesa County voters defeat the political extremists who they say have dominated Western Colorado politics for too long. Their opponents say, except for a few socialist Democrats and their RINO dupes, the majority stand solidly with the current Republican leadership in the County.
But can we really tell anything about what is happening on the ground? A visit to the Secretary of State’s voter registration database is eye-opening. It shows registration patterns unlike any other over the past decade.
Before getting into the analysis, a disclosure: I am a member of Restore the Balance. I believe political extremism is a danger to a healthy democracy. But as a former research director, I have taken every precaution to deliver a fact-based analysis that does not present numbers out of context or overstate the facts.
Republican and Democratic Party registration typically grows during election years and falls off during non-election years. Looking at voter registration data from January 1 to June 1 shows something unusual is afoot in Mesa County this year.
The first thing to notice is major party registrations this year are sizably down in Mesa County compared to all the other election years. Republicans are down by 495 registrations. The news for Democrats is worse, with 1,706 fewer registrations. So far this year, Democrats have lost 10% of their registration base in the County.
How does Republican performance in Mesa County compare to the rest of the Third Congressional District? It is profoundly different.
So far this year, Republicans added registrations in 18 of 26 counties, but overall have 100 fewer registrations. And, as the chart above shows, the largest difference is Mesa County’s loss of 495 registrations. Eagle County is excluded from this study because the redrawn district could not yet be compared on a year over year basis.
What can explain the difference between Mesa County and the rest of the district? It is likely that the actions of our county clerk, the politicization of the school board election, and the negative national attention Mesa County has received are among the key factors. More than a few Republicans report feeling embarrassed when relatives and friends ask them what is going on in Mesa County.
As for the Democrats, they appear to be abandoning their Party throughout the Third Congressional District.
Democrats gained registered voters in only one county, Costilla, for a total of four added registrations. Democrats have 6,232 fewer registered voters so far this year in the third District.
The key question is where are these lost Democrats going? Some, discouraged, may sit out 2022. However, it is likely that most have changed their affiliation to vote in the Republican primary.
This raises two important questions: What is happening to unaffiliated registration this year? And what will be the likely impact on Republican primary races where more extreme candidates face opponents with solid conservative credentials who oppose political extremism?
While the Republicans have lost 100 registrations, unaffiliated registrations grew by 11,993. Former Democrats and Republicans are the main factors driving the increase. The takeaway? The chance of an upset in the upcoming primary is a possibility.
But that possibility comes with caveats. Despite these changes, the current Republican leadership must still be considered the strong favorites. They have massive amounts of money, the power of the incumbency in the Third Congressional District race, and an organized and motivated base to turn out voters.
Yet, if the first five months are a sign, it is possible that Republicans are in for a surprise on June 28. It will require a massive effort from those who say they have had enough of political extremism.
Steve Mandell is a founding member of Restore the Balance. He is a former consumer research director for a Fortune 500 company.