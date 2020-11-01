A federal judge says yes, but Pendley persists
By TIM WHITEHOUSE
William Perry Pendley was acting Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Director for 14 months before a federal judge removed him in late September. The judge found that Pendley’s name was never submitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation, and further that Pendley’s authority “did not follow any of the permissible paths set forth by the U.S. Constitution.” Now, in a striking turn of events, it’s quite possible that Interior and Pendley’s flouting of the law will lead to a reversal of all the decisions that Pendley made to open up the American West to oil and gas drilling. Already the judge has nullified and set aside three actions taken by Pendley in Montana.
Pendley’s immediate response, which Interior Secretary David Bernhardt subsequently walked back, was to vigorously announce his intentions to continue flouting the law by ignoring the judge’s decision. He said in a media interview that the ruling “has no impact, no impact whatsoever.” “I’m still here, I’m still running the bureau.” It’s as if he has blamelessly done nothing unlawful, and in line with typical Trumpian conspiracy thinking, Pendley’s ad hominem defense is “this is just an attempt by the governor (Steve Bullock), who sued us, to derail what the Trump administration has done.”
We at PEER subscribe to documented facts and will use them here to describe William Pendley and his record. For nearly 30 years he was an oil industry attorney, and president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF), where he frequently sued federal agencies to challenge conservation policies and regulations, including the BLM. As recently as 2016, Pendley argued that the U.S. Constitution “requires” the federal government to sell the lands it owns in the West. As leader of the BLM in 2019-20 he was responsible for managing 243.7 million acres of federal public land and taking actions extraordinarily destructive to land management missions at the agency.
For example, under Pendley’s watch, BLM moved its headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, supposedly to bring decision-making closer to those affected. But that was not the case. Consider the multi-year planning process for federal lands and mineral rights in nearly a million acres in southwest Colorado. BLM under Pendley jettisoned a draft plan that had been negotiated with three counties, the governor, and affected Native American tribes.
Records obtained under FOIA reveal that BLM headquarters overruled Colorado field managers and told them their draft plan was “not in line with the Administration’s direction to decrease regulatory burden and increase access” and that “proposed oil and gas extraction stipulations are too restrictive.” The new plan throws open nearly a million acres in southwest Colorado to oil and gas leasing. So much for decentralizing decision-making to the field.
Pendley also announced a plan to rewrite BLM grazing rules to streamline them and make them less onerous. Under his watch, grazing fees are at the lowest level allowed by law, the same rates as half a century ago. Bottom line, what this does is to put the livestock industry’s cost of doing business on the American taxpayers’ shoulders, with our tax dollars supporting an interest that destroys habitat for wildlife, increases invasive species leading to more wildfires, and promotes the desertification of the American West.
Further, Pendley’s natural resource enforcement policy is to support fringe elements on the right. He has declared that BLM Rangers should defer to local sheriffs regarding violations of federal law on BLM land, such as enforcing road closures on national monuments to protect vulnerable resources. But local officials, including so-called “constitutional sheriffs,” often oppose these closures and have threatened the Rangers. Pendley’s message to Rangers is that, should push comes to shove, he will not have their backs.
We now find ourselves at a turning point in our country, where we may work together to protect democracy by restoring the rule of law, checks and balances within our government. The decision to oust Pendley leads the way.
Obviously, the fight is not over yet. But, despite Pendley’s “you can’t tell me what to do” protestations, we at PEER fully expect to watch the dismantling of what has been a deliberate undertaking to allow more industry control over federal lands, and view it as a harbinger of things to come in whatever remains of a corrupt Trump administration and beyond.
Tim Whitehouse is the executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, (PEER), a service organization for environmental and public health professions, land managers, scientists, enforcement officers and other civil servants dedicated to upholding environmental laws and values.