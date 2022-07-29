By ERIK KUHN and JENNIFER GIMBEL
Colorado citizens have seen numerous news articles about the alarming drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin and the drastic measures being discussed to sustain a viable water supply, protect critical age-old infrastructure, maintain the power grid, and provide for the environmental and economic needs of seven states and Mexico.
Unfortunately, the situation on the Colorado River is not unique. Colorado’s mountains are the headwaters of four major river systems: the Colorado, the Platte, the Arkansas and the Rio Grande. Each river provides critical water supplies for the present and future needs of our state; each is being impacted by the effects of climate change; and under Interstate water compacts signed decades ago, Colorado must share each with its neighboring downstream states. Climate change, or what scientists are now referring to as aridification, has caused all of Colorado to be hotter and drier.
The combined effects of climate change, interstate water compact obligations and intense competition for the available water among different communities and water use sectors within our state means that future Coloradans will have to learn to do more with less water. This will take bold action, compromise and a new era of innovation and cooperation among competing water interests within Colorado and among Colorado and its neighboring states.
Already, the farmers in Colorado’s fertile Rio Grande Basin are struggling to maintain an aquifer by restricting pumping. They face an awful choice — reduce their collective uses of the aquifer to a sustainable level so that some farms can survive, or they all fail. At the same time, the surface water supply from the Rio Grande River, which must be shared with New Mexico and Texas, has diminished and most likely will continue to do so.
The Republican River Basin, a small but agriculturally important river system that originates on the plains and flows east to its confluence with the Missouri River, is also stressed by overuse of the river supply. Productive farm fields are being fallowed so that Colorado can comply with the Republican River Compact. Fortunately for the Rio Grande and Republican river basins, the General Assembly set aside $60 million to buy out farms in order to leave water in the aquifers and river systems. That amount is a drop in the bucket for what will be needed to recover and sustain those systems.
The Arkansas River and South Platte River systems also have significant challenges. These basins are home to 85% of Colorado’s population and to most of its commercial agriculture. The farm economy in the Arkansas has already suffered when the Colorado State Engineer had to cut back the use of alluvial wells, which were depleting flows to the Arkansas River and causing Colorado to be out of compliance with the Arkansas River Compact. The South Platte River system, which relies on return flows to sustain the river past the state line, is seeing much higher demands. The current return flow regime is threatened by Nebraska reinvigorating the proposed Perkin’s Ditch, a century-old feature provided for in the 1923 South Platte Compact. Both these basins are being hammered by the combined impacts of Front Range cities rushing to buy and dry existing farms to provide water for future growth while their water supplies imported from the Colorado River Basin have become less reliable due to climate change caused drought and compact obligations.
Colorado’s future economy will depend on implementing innovative methods to sustain, deliver and treat water supplies while leaving enough water in our streams to maintain healthy and thriving aquatic ecosystems. Water delivery entities need to think broader to collaborate with others on ways to manage and share their supplies and their systems. Water managers can learn from successful collaborative “regional” projects, like the WISE (Water, Infrastructure and Supply Efficiency) project supported by Denver Water, Aurora Water and South Metro Water Supply Authority, which allows these entities to share water supplies and infrastructure.
The Arkansas Valley Conduit is another example of cooperation sponsored by Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District by combining federal, District and local facilities together to bring clean water to eastern Colorado’s rural communities.
On the interstate level, Colorado will need to both protect its compact entitlements while proposing innovative solutions that provide benefits for both our water needs and those of our neighboring states. A challenging task, but like a century ago, when Colorado’s Delph Carpenter introduced the concept of interstate water compacts to resolve the interstate conflicts that were blocking development, a task that we can and must accomplish.
The good news, where there is a will, there is a way and there is most definitely a will. We’re excited to announce that later this fall, Common Sense Institute (CSI) will release a comprehensive study, Living with Colorado’s Limited Water Supply in a 21st`Century Economy and Climate. The study will make a critical evaluation of how growth, internal competition among communities and economic sectors, competition from neighboring states, and climate change could impact future water supplies available for use in Colorado under its interstate water compacts. We are thrilled with the response to date. Stakeholders across the state have joined the discussions to share their collective expertise, spark innovative ideas and commit to solutions. We look forward to the work and the release ahead.
Erik Kuhn and Jennifer Gimbel are Terry J. Stevinson Fellows at Common Sense Institute. Common Sense Institute (CSI) is a nonpartisan research organization dedicated to the protection and promotion of Colorado’s economy. CSI’s mission is to examine the fiscal impacts of policies, initiatives and proposed laws so that Coloradans are educated and informed on issues impacting their lives.