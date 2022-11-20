In a recent discussion with a few friends, the U.S. Constitution came up. The conversation was intriguing. Although the usual rehearsed talking points about whether the Constitution should be understood as a “living document” or “originalist” in its intent were bantered about, the conversation remained interesting because some thoughtful ideas were put forth. It was clear that we all wanted to have a meaningful discussion and not sound like we were just mimicking our favorite political media personalities.
At one point, our talk took an unexpected turn when one friend posed the question, “Has the Constitution failed us? If we can’t even agree on something as basic as how it should be understood, does that mean that ultimately, it is no longer working for us?”
On the surface, these questions were of course ridiculous. But then again, if we as Americans are at such opposite ends regarding an understanding of our most important founding document, then maybe they were not unreasonable questions after all.
Looking back on that conversation, here is what we now wish would have been said to that friend:
Frankly, what you believe about the Constitution means nothing if you don’t actually know it. Whether or not you believe that the Constitution of the United States is a document that should be understood as one that was meant to evolve with the changing times or one that is brilliant as is because of how it addresses patterns of behavior that will always exist between a government and its people is irrelevant if you don’t know what you are talking about.
As intelligent as our group’s conversation was, it was obvious that some were making arguments based on emotion and not knowledge. The Constitution of the United States deserves a certain amount of intellectual respect, so it should be approached from a place of knowledge. We would therefore like to present a few fundamentals that hinge on the idea that We the People and the Constitution are intertwined based on a three-tiered, knowledge-based relationship.
First, the Constitution of the United States is to be known by us. Using a smart analogy to make his point, a well-known public speaker once asked his audience, “will a white fence remain white if it is not periodically touched up with the same color paint?” Everyone knew the answer. “Of course not!” In terms of the Constitution, what this means is that from time to time, we must revisit the document to relearn the basics. We must “touch up” our memory. How many articles and sections does it have? How many amendments? Where are the duties of members of the House of Representatives listed? Can I name all 10 Bill of Rights from memory?
Second, once we know these basics, we can dig deeper and decide if the Constitution is representing us. The American founders did not labor to produce this document so that it could be used by a coterie of over-educated elites to impress during philosophical debates. It was meant to be used in real time by our elected officials to govern themselves and us. We elect people to represent us. They in turn are sworn to uphold the Constitution and to perform their duties in the best interest of their constituents. But if we don’t know the Constitution, why should they?
Lastly, it is meant to challenge us. At all times, the Constitution allows us to find better solutions to perennial civic issues that are not addressed in the document itself or its first 10 amendments. To write the Constitution, the founders had to study and think about thousands of years of history. They had to have an intimate understanding of how that history unfolded in favor of or against the governed. However, they knew that they could not know everything, so they created a process to add or change laws without discarding the entire document. Ask yourself, “Do I know how this process works?”
And so, to that friend we now ask, “Is the Constitution failing the American people, or is it other way around?”
L.E. Ikenga is happy to have left her native Brooklyn, New York, and now enjoys learning as much as possible about her new home state. William “Chip” Page is a former mayor of Cripple Creek, Colorado. He ended up in the state many years ago by way of cattle ranching and filmmaking. Once a week, they meet to study and discuss the Constitution of the United States.