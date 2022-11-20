By L.E. IKENGA and CHIP PAGE

In a recent discussion with a few friends, the U.S. Constitution came up. The conversation was intriguing. Although the usual rehearsed talking points about whether the Constitution should be understood as a “living document” or “originalist” in its intent were bantered about, the conversation remained interesting because some thoughtful ideas were put forth. It was clear that we all wanted to have a meaningful discussion and not sound like we were just mimicking our favorite political media personalities.