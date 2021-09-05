By JIM SPEHAR
It’s 1956. Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon are running for re-election. Elvis Presley releases “Heartbreak Hotel.” Bob Dylan is 15 years old. Cecil B. DeMille’s epic “Ten Commandments” premieres. Fidel Castro and 80 followers sail from Mexico in his second attempt at a Cuban revolution. The “space race” is just getting underway but the first orbital flight won’t come until the next year.
Grand Junction’s Main Street is still straight and there isn’t a four-lane highway in all of Mesa County. Despite the uranium boom, the city’s population is only about 16,000.
Our first mall, Teller Arms, is not yet a dream. Retail business is still concentrated downtown, anchored by Montgomery Ward, Sears (& Roebuck), J. C. Penney, Woolworths and locally-owned shops such as Benge’s and the Jack and Jill children’s store. Men buy their suits at Brownson’s, women their finery at The Vogue and both also shop at the Manuel’s and Gordon’s department stores. Pizza comes from Pantuso’s at First and Main. Fine dining occurs across the street at the Café Caravan and a few blocks east at Mark’s Macongan.
The First National Bank occupies the tallest building in town at Fifth and Main (now the Dalby Wendland building). Auto dealers Harris Pontiac, Ed Eisenhauer Dodge, Central Chevrolet and Western Slope Ford are scattered along Main between Second and Eighth Streets. West of First and North Avenue, livestock auction barns occupy what are now the sites of Grand Junction Chrysler and Grand Valley Auto.
And the new Grand Junction High School welcomes its first students, leaving my future father-in-law (one of the subcontractors) still worrying about potential problems from, as he and others put it, “building on a swamp.”
Three years later, the first of more than a dozen members of my extended family to become GJHS graduates enters its doors. I follow my cousin in 1961; my future wife arrives the following year. Her sister and more of my siblings and cousins will follow, years later another generation. The family list also includes my mother, a former GJHS school nurse, and my grandmother, who worked in the cafeteria. That future sister-in-law, years later, became president of the D51 Board of Education. Our oldest granddaughter is now just beginning a D51 journey that’ll ultimately lead to nearby GJHS.
This year current Tigers will study historical events that occurred well after the very classrooms they’re learning in were built. They’re walking hallways in the footprints of their parents and sometimes grandparents. Some might come from a new state-of- the-art Orchard Mesa Middle School to an antiquated 65-year-old primary structure with a leaking roof, sewer smells and asbestos issues, a building that’s served us admirably during eight decades but now needs to be consigned to history.
In an era when virtually every job requires some technical skills, they’re learning in a building ill-equipped for modern technologies. One built two years before the computer chip was invented, when the few tube-powered computers of the era took up hundreds of square feet and had less capacity than the phone you now carry in your pocket. In fact, the newest phone “technology” in 1956 involved colored housings. The move from rotary dials to push buttons wouldn’t come for another 20 years.
Grand Junction’s population has quadrupled since 1956. The number of D51 students easily eclipses to total population of the city back then. There are now 43 schools or separate learning programs such as the Career Center scattered throughout District 51. Thirty-four them have been built since GJHS opened its doors. Many graduates will go on to Colorado Mesa University. Would that be their choice if that vibrant campus looked today like it did 65 years ago?
It’s now 2021. Elvis has left the building. Bob Dylan turned 80. Fidel Castro, his brother Raul and Che Guevera are long gone. Main Street’s “Operation Foresight” curves, installed the decade after GJHS was built, have been redone several times. We’re awash in four-lane roadways. Livestock is now auctioned out in Loma. Since the uranium boom fizzled, we’ve had a couple of oil shale busts and natural gas is on the slide. Manned flights into space are now a billionaire’s joy ride.
We’ll decide again in November whether we want to bring Grand Junction High School along into the 21st Century.
After 65 years, isn’t it about time?
Jim Spehar’s only “keepers” from his time at GJHS are his memories and the 1965 Homecoming Queen silly enough to marry him. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.