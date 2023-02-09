February is National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month — an opportunity to learn how this model of care boosts a community’s health and success. School-based health centers (SBHCs) have been present in our state since the first one opened in 1978. Today, Colorado has 70 total SBHCs, eight of which are located on the Western Slope, and more are in the planning process statewide. At present, these 70 clinics provide services to 44 high schools, 23 middle schools, 22 elementary schools, and eight early childhood centers in Colorado. These numbers do not capture the innovative use of mobile units and telehealth that are developing to further bring needed services, such as oral health care, to youth at school.
But what is a School-Based Health Center? A SBHC is a health clinic located on school grounds. This is made possible through a legal agreement between a health care organization and a school district, which details the roles and responsibilities of each party. In this way, the school can focus on academics and the clinic does its job in ensuring that kids can show up to school healthy and ready to learn.
Parents continue to be involved in their children’s care as SBHCs follow the same parental consent laws for health-related services that all health care providers in Colorado must follow for the services they provide. Enrollment forms for SBHCs are often conveniently included in school enrollment packets and often available online. The provider can then follow up with parents via phone and increasingly use telehealth to increase parent participation in appointments. Additionally, parents have less driving and less stress in finagling personal and work commitments when they can meet their child at school and stay on campus for a clinic appointment.
As the membership organization for SBHCs in Colorado, Colorado Association for School-Based Health Care (CASBHC) celebrates, supports, and advocates for the work the SBHCs in our state do to increase positive health and academic outcomes for Colorado youth. National data demonstrates that access to SBHCs increase seat time, overall attendance and even graduation rates. SBHCs also support parents, who do not have to take time off work as often or for as long when their child needs care. Suicide and many other mental health and substance use concerns are escalating in communities across Colorado, which Mesa County knows all too well. With limited resources and growing need, SBHCs are one more resource for communities to offer their youth. Additionally, SBHCs contribute to decreased emergency room visits, which saves valuable resources and money. SBHCs provide many connective services to support families in need of support, such as securing health insurance, addressing food insecurity, and providing referrals to specialty health care.
SBHCs exist to decrease barriers to health care. By supporting comprehensive health needs, they complement the mission of schools, as they are focused on supporting youth in reaching their potential, and in doing so, they allow educators one more resource for students, which increases the ability to focus on education in the classroom. CASBHC recognizes the positive impact that MarillacHealth’s Warrior Wellness Center has on the students, teachers and families of Central High School. As your community continues to explore a new SBHC, it is important that your school board hears you. We encourage you to reach out to them to share your support.
Rebecca Gostlin is the Director of Clinical Initiatives at the Colorado Association for School-Based Health Care.