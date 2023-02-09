By REBECCA GOSTLIN

February is National School-Based Health Care Awareness Month — an opportunity to learn how this model of care boosts a community’s health and success. School-based health centers (SBHCs) have been present in our state since the first one opened in 1978. Today, Colorado has 70 total SBHCs, eight of which are located on the Western Slope, and more are in the planning process statewide. At present, these 70 clinics provide services to 44 high schools, 23 middle schools, 22 elementary schools, and eight early childhood centers in Colorado. These numbers do not capture the innovative use of mobile units and telehealth that are developing to further bring needed services, such as oral health care, to youth at school.