By JIM SPEHAR
“She has to have four arms, four legs, two hearts and double the love. There is nothing single about a single mother.”ˆ
— Unknown
When you’ve grown up, as my siblings and I did, raised by one tough single mother, you recognize early on the dedication, perseverance and the sometimes overwhelming hard work that lonely parenting job demands.
Sitting around a dinner table absent a father who died tragically way too young, leaving a 40-year-old widow with six kids ranging in age from three to 14, you also learn sooner rather than later that genetics, however strong, still allow for the differences, subtle and otherwise, that make each of you unique in ways that can be both rewarding and challenging.
I thought about all that Thursday morning after reading James Burky’s thoughtful Daily Sentinel story about powerlifter Anna Mercado, who’s headed for the national Special Olympics in Florida this summer. Not only was it well-deserved recognition for Anna, Burky’s piece also told the story of her mother’s pride and the support and hard work demanded of single mom Marianne Mercado to help Anna realize her goal. Unmentioned was Anna’s younger sister Catie, halfway through the second year of her new career as a special education teacher down in Texas.
In addition, the presentations to Anna and Marianne spotlighted the caring familial nature of their workplaces at Colorado Mesa University and Sodexo, with the CMU Foundation and Marianne’s co-workers in the college financial aid office providing funding for both of them to travel to Florida.
Life pitches a curveball or two at us once in awhile. It’s also been known to throw a high hard one to the helmet on occasion. Marianne, Anna and Catie know that all too well. As do so many other families here and elsewhere doing their best to meet the challenges of raising or being a sibling to a child with special needs. It gets no easier, often harder, when that child exits a supportive school setting for the “real world.”
I’ve learned a little about all that as the spouse of a dedicated special education teacher, now retired after 40-plus years, during her time in a private hospital setting, Jefferson County and District 51 classrooms, working with autistic kids, helping her fellow D51 teachers become more effective and later assisting other Western Slope special ed programs on behalf of the Colorado Department of Education. It’s engendered so much respect for those who do a job most of us couldn’t handle.
Admiration also for the families of special needs kids as we’ve attended and sometimes volunteered for Special Olympics or seen them in other settings. Every parent wants a perfect child. Every sibling wants someone just like them (perhaps just a little bit subordinate) to accompany them through life. No mom or dad ever wished for the mixed burden and joy of a child with special needs. No brother or sister grows up in that setting without some challenges of their own. Those realities sometimes tear families apart.
We’re fortunate here. Our public school system works hard to meet those challenges, as do local docs and other professionals. For decades STRIVE and its predecessor organization have offered helpful supportive programs, as has Hilltop for those with severe needs. Special Olympics and the Challenger baseball program provide rewarding athletic outlets for those of all ages with physical and cognitive issues. CMU offers training for special ed teachers.
Some of you, especially those who’ve been around here awhile, already know that the Special Olympian I’ve been writing about and her sister down in Austin are my nieces. And that their very special mother is my sister, who deserves a medal of her own.
I’d like to think I’d be saying the same sorts of things, absent the personal connections, about any family that’s weathered all the ups and downs of challenging lives and also learned to savor individual day-to-day triumphs large and small, victories not rewarded with any medals.
I’d like to think that. But this little family, Marianne, Anna and Catie, is a bit more special… no matter what happens in Orlando in June or the color of any medal.
“As is the mother, so is her daughter.”
— Ezekiel 16:4
For years Jim Spehar has called his younger sister “Mom Jr.” for reasons both challenging and rewarding. Comments always welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.