By DIANA SIRKO
During these uncertain times, we want to assure our students, families and community members that we are all in this together. District 51 has many resources in place to provide help and support our students, parents and staff.
A great example of that is our Mental Health and Crisis services for students and families. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please go to the Mental Health Resource Page on the District 51 website to see the many phone numbers and resources to get immediate help.
We are continuing our meal service, providing breakfast and lunch from Monday to Friday each week. It is a drive-up, grab-and-go program, designed to honor the need for social distancing. A family can drive up to one of the 13 sites where it is offered, and get a bag for each child that contains their lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. It is open to all students in our community, so anyone is able to go to any of those sites, which are listed on our School District 51 website.
In addition to that, Grand Junction High School and Central High School both have partnerships with the Food Bank of the Rockies. CHS gave away nine tons of food last Wednesday night to at least 525 families, serving over 1,000 people, and will do so again in two weeks. Again, check our website for specifics on both. They are both drive-up programs.
To make sure that our students do not lose the important opportunity to continue their education, and ensure they are fully ready for the next grade and level, we are providing online lessons beginning March 30 for all K-12 students. Please be patient as we get started on this, and make sure you contact us if you are having any problems.
We ask for help and support from home to make sure students are working on their lessons. Our Help Desk is open daily to provide assistance to students and parents to access the instructional materials and assignments that are being provided. Students may have already heard from some of their teachers, and if not, will hear from them next week. There should be at least two lessons from each teacher this upcoming week, and three lessons each week after that. Our special needs students are being contacted to receive their services.
To assist our students, we passed out several thousand Chromebooks on Tuesday and Friday, thanks to the 2017 mill levy and bond, as well as the District 51 Foundation. We still have some available for other students. If you were not able to get a Chromebook on either of those days, please contact our office. We will find a time to provide one to you. Again, information is posted on our website with contact information. A parent must be present and sign a release for the Chromebook. Our students who attend CMU or WCCC will follow the online instructions you are receiving from them.
If you need internet, there are at least two ways you can get it. You can contact Charter Spectrum, which is offering free internet for 60 days. In addition, District 51 has boosted wireless access at each of our schools so a student can sit outside any of our school buildings, keeping social distancing requirements, and be able to access their student accounts.
Our extended day programs are still providing child care. We currently have four programs at four different schools operating. Information is available on our website.
I am getting many emails and concerns from parents regarding graduation. As yet, we don’t know what that will look like. I can tell you that whether the ceremonies are in May, as scheduled, or take place sometime this summer, we will do all we can to make sure it is a fitting celebration for the accomplishments of our students and the culmination of their K-12 education.
Finally, I would like to give a shout out to our Board of Education and our more than 2,800 employees, which includes our teachers, principals, leadership teams, our technology teams and all our support staff teams. All staff members are working together to provide all that we can to support our students, staff and community.
Take care and please follow the health guidelines that are known to preserve your health and safety and that of our community. The more we honor the spirit of the stay-at-home order, the less this may impact our community and hopefully we will be back to our normal routines sooner by following those guidelines. The cooperation of all of us is very important in making that happen.
Thanks for the great support you give the school district and our students!
Dr. Diana Sirko is the superintendent of Mesa County Valley School District 51.