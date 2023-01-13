By GREG WALCHER

When did environmental issues become so divisive, bitter, angry, and litigious? Historically speaking, that is a recent development. We generally think of America’s environmental awareness as beginning with Theodore Roosevelt and his allies: George Bird Grinnell, Gifford Pinchot, John Wesley Powell, John Muir and a few others, who gave the name “conservation” to the movement for the preservation and wise use of natural resources. They sounded the alarm about reckless exploitation of these resources, and predicted that unless scientific management of resources was enforced, America could not provide the resources needed for its future.