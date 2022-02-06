By JIM SPEHAR
“It’s About Kids.”
That’s how the old campaign poster on the wall out in our garage reads. It’s a memento of a campaign a couple of decades ago for a District 51 school board election, a slogan that was my only real contribution to the winning effort of a sister-in-law who eventually served as board president.
Pretty simple and obvious, really. Also an accurate reflection of Cathie Zarlingo’s passion. Volunteer in her girls’ classrooms at Broadway Elementary. Leader in local and statewide parent organizations. Member of district accountability committees. Someone asked to help then-President George H.W. Bush familiarize himself with classroom issues during his America 2000 initiative. A businesswoman and volunteer involved with non-profit and outdoor organizations.
The right kind of person, voters decided back then, to guide District 51 and oversee the learning and safety of its students. Seems rather quaint now, doesn’t it, at a time when a strip club bouncer is entrusted with that same job?
Pulling together apples-to-apples COVID information is challenging. Friday, the D51 Dashboard, a single day snapshot, showed 160 active cases involving 118 students and 42 staff at 39 of the district’s 46 schools. At the same time, the county’s Dashboard, which shows cumulative cases which are not removed unless 28-days lapse after the latest case clears, showed 17 district schools with active outbreaks involving 729 students and staff between Aug. 7, 2021 and Jan. 27, 2022. It’s probable many of those cases have cleared.
Tomorrow, D51 students go back to class absent any masking rules. The Feb. 7 date, first announced late last year, was originally conditioned on meeting guidelines, which included a one-week average positivity rate of 5% in the community (it’s now 15%), a one-week cumulative incident rate below 100 (it’s now 225) and virus-caused hospitalizations not more than one per day (now averaging more than four per day). The guidelines also called for mandatory masking in any school where at least 2% of students tested positive for COVID. Five schools were still under mandatory masking Friday.
All those conditions disappeared with a late-meeting addition to the school board’s agenda Tuesday night. Objective health-related data ditched without prior notice, according to board president Andrea Haitz, in favor of emails and sentiments expressed at board meetings. No matter that no advance notice of pending action meant no public knowledge such an important decision would be finalized.
No matter that 25 virus-caused deaths in January are the sixth-highest monthly total for Mesa County since March 2020. No matter the state’s recommendation to mask where vaccination rates are below 70% and our rate is 56%. No matter that 92% of our hospital beds are occupied and the county health department says “average cases per day are at sustained high levels.”
No matter, as The Daily Sentinel’s Thursday editorial offered, that “Free to Choose” is “taking the responsibility to protect students from this pandemic from the district and putting it on the kids.”
As an aside, I’m wondering if someone could design a new puzzle similar to “Where’s Waldo.” Maybe call it “Where’s Jeff?” Anyone recall the last time we heard recommendations regarding COVID directly from Jeff Kuhr, the head of the Mesa County Health Department? The face of pandemic response early on, Kuhr seems to have disappeared, along with access to such vital information on the department’s COVID dashboard such as the total number of local deaths involving the virus. Try to find that statistic at health.mesacounty.us.
Is it really about kids anymore? Doesn’t it seem more about political philosophies, anti-government sentiments, specious excuses for avoiding common sense health precautions, ignoring well-known sunshine law requirements and three board members heeding the cries of a few hundred folks who speak loudest, longest or last?
We can and should question the actions of a new D51 board majority. But who’s really at fault?
As both Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Donald Trump in 2020 learned, to their dismay, elections have consequences. It’s no secret that local politics county-wide lean to the right. It’s equally unsurprising that voters tilting to the far side of right would support three school board candidates running as a conservative bloc.
If fingers are to be pointed, they should be aimed at middle ground voters, especially those who reflexively default to the R on the ballot or automatically reject anyone with a D next to their name. Those partisan defaults too often provide margins of victory we later come to regret, both nationally and locally. Also blame voters who sat out the last school board election.
It certainly doesn’t seem to be about kids anymore, kids who likely couldn’t care less if they have to mask up. Or about competence.
“Only votes talk, everything else walks.” — Dan Rather
Feel “Free to Choose” your comments to speharjim@gmail.com.