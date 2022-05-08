By JIM SPEHAR
“You politicians have got to look further ahead. You always got a putter in your hands when you ought to have a driver.” — Will Rogers
It’s one of my favorite quotes from my public life days, old Will’s admonition to think big. One that comes to mind as the Grand Junction City Council wrestles with a couple of issues, affordable housing and redevelopment of the old City Market site downtown.
The big news emanating from City Hall this week was about council members and city staff kicking around ideas for making housing affordable in a rental and purchase market that’s exploded beyond the means of folks like first year teachers and entry level workers in jobs necessary to keep us functioning as a community. Hoping to increase the number of new attainable units from 35 to 45 annually, one suggestion was to double the city’s contribution to affordable housing to $2 million in 2023. Even watchdog council member Dennis Simpson wants more.
A few weeks ago, the headline was the request from a private developer for the city to help subsidize redevelopment of the block between Rood and White, First and Second streets, an apartment project with a euphemistically termed “economic feasibility gap” of $10 million. The developer wants another $2.3 million from the city, on top of $3.5 million from the Downtown Development Authority, to help make the project viable. The market rate rental project, 256 units absent the initially proposed “affordable” component, will be worth nearly 20% less than its cost when completed according to the developers own estimate.
With a nod to Will Rogers, let’s consider discussions of both issues so far to be in the “putter” category. What might move them to the “driver” side of the city’s bag of clubs?
Perhaps combining all that money (my liberal arts arithmetic comes up with a $7.8 million in already requested or committed public funds) and putting it into one big project that satisfies both the need to redevelop an eyesore and increase the number of affordable housing units nearly ten-fold over the city’s current annual rate? That pot of available dollars might be increased by bringing in the school district, Mesa County and other partners, as council discussed. Also via public and private grantees likely to be impressed with the scope of a project that combines two hot topics, affordable housing as well as downtown viability and redevelopment.
Let the city or DDA buy the site of the old City Market and prepare it for redevelopment. That’s DDA’s history of kick starting things and there’s precedent for the city in its much-touted Dos Rios redevelopment. Do a RFP (Request for Proposals) for an affordable housing project on the site or ask local agencies such as the Housing Authority, Housing Resources of Western Colorado, Catholic Outreach and others to consider joining forces. All have decades of experience in designing and building attractive affordable housing and bringing additional state, federal and private dollars to the table.
What might result?
An overwhelming public benefit that still includes all of what proponents of subsidizing Richmark Real Estate offer as justification. That’d be the hundreds of temporary construction jobs, the permanent employees managing the complex, redevelopment of an eyesore and an expanded base of residents to assure continued viability of our already bustling downtown.
But most importantly, it’d be economic development with a truly “no brainer” public purpose, solving a pressing problem that’s sure to grow. One we’ve been grappling with as a community long before the current real estate market put an explanation point on declining affordability.
Assume similar density, 256 units. That’d be more than seven years worth of new affordable housing at what the city says is its current rate of construction. Using presently committed or proposed public dollars to kick start a signature project with no troubling private subsidy precedent. And, instead of the handful of affordable units that’s disappeared from the Richmark proposal, 256 homes for beginning teachers, nurses, cops, firefighters, single moms and dads, service workers, aging and disabled renters and others.
Time for a driver instead of a putter?
Jim Spehar doesn’t golf but he’s had some experience using a driver as part of a Grand Junction City Council that convinced voters to take on what was then the largest municipal debt issue ever in western Colorado to finance and build the Riverside Parkway and with community input created the vision for what’s become Dos Rios. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.