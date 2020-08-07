By DIANA SIRKO
There is nothing like the energy and excitement that the beginning of a new school year brings! We are excited to be able to welcome our students and staff back to school in a few weeks with the option of in-person learning or online learning.
We have spent the entire summer getting ready by developing extensive safety protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools or buses. We have worked with Mesa County Public Health and physicians and members of our staff and community to create the very best plan possible for a safe return to school.
One issue that we are already hearing a great deal about concerns face-coverings. As we know, this issue is a controversial one. It was discussed by our groups all summer, one that included six physicians, Mesa County Public Health, staff, and six community members. Utilizing the guidance from the Colorado Department of Education, American Academy of Pediatrics, Mesa County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was decided that this was a safety issue, driven by scientific and medical evidence, that fask masks or other covering such as gaiters or buffs, clearly reduce the spread of the spores of COVID from one person to another.
We have ordered all of those items, and face shields for those students who can’t medically tolerate a face mask or don’t have one. We will allow “mask breaks” for our students when outside or in places where social distancing is possible. As you know the governor enacted an order requiring masks for grades 6-12, which is helpful as we are preparing to open school. However, unless he extends that order, when school begins, it will have expired. I want to make it clear that we will still be requiring masks or other face-coverings to attend school. For K-5 students, there is flexibility determined by the teacher within the classroom based on the activity students are engaged in, but all students K-12 riding a bus must wear a mask or approved face-covering.
Staff and students alike will be comforted by the extra safety that this provides. We have several staff members who are unable to return to work for in-person learning who will be working with our online learning program. We are happy to make that same accommodation for any of our students or families who are not comfortable with the face-covering requirements. If a student has a medical issue preventing them from wearing a mask, which must be documented by a physician, we will accommodate their needs for in-person learning. If no medical issue exists, they will need to attend the online school if they are opposed to wearing a mask or other face-covering. Just a reminder that students should wear a face-covering to school, and if they forget theirs, one will be provided for them. See our website or your school site for specific guidelines.
We sincerely hope that you will understand the reasoning behind this issue, and honor the intention of keeping all of our students and staff safe, so we can create a comfortable in-person learning environment for our students. We are all in this together and want what is best for our students, staff, and community. We are anxious to welcome our students back to school!
Dr. Diana Sirko is the superintendent of Mesa County Valley School District 51.