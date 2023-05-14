During the 2020 campaign season, mental health concerns weighed heavily on our community. As I assumed office in 2021, I received ongoing feedback on the subject. To address this issue, I collaborated with community stakeholders from the mental health and substance use fields to thoroughly assess our community’s behavioral health system. This involved surveying about 1,000 residents, hosting three focus groups, and convening a round table with all area stakeholders.
The feedback received, particularly regarding Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, was mostly negative. Parents of adult children with serious mental health diagnoses, like schizophrenia, expressed concerns about taking their children to Mind Springs. When individuals worry about their loved one’s safety in a mental health hospital, change is necessary.
I’m pleased to report that Mind Springs has made incredible progress toward providing better quality care in the past two years. Despite a history of broken promises and lack of transparency, CEO John Sheehan was onboarded in late summer last year, bringing more than 25 years of executive leadership and mental health experience to Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital.
John brought a vision of change and quality care, a new level of transparency and oversight, and I can tell you I’ve heard directly from many of our community leaders about the positive changes being made.
In August 2022, an acquaintance called me two days before I met John for the first time. She struggled to get information about her loved one, who had been admitted to West Springs Hospital for mental illness. Her family had no experience with psychiatric hospitals, and she was having difficulty finding out how her loved one was doing, when they could visit and when they could expect her to be discharged.
This was a Saturday, and as I mentioned, it was before I had even met John. I sent him a text and heard back from him in four minutes. He then contacted the family, and I heard back from the family member 25 minutes later that the family’s fears had been addressed, and they understood the next steps moving forward.
When I finally met John in person the following Monday, I had a list of six priorities to share with him. But before I had the chance to mention any of them, John had already identified four of them and told me how he was working to resolve them.
Finally, it felt as though we were making headway and the community concerns were being addressed.
One area of concern was the need for law enforcement to be able to take someone in crisis to the psychiatric hospital instead of jail. Currently, this wasn’t standard operating procedure. In one situation, law enforcement was told the person was too psychotic for the psychiatric hospital.
John was as appalled by this response as we all were, and I’m pleased to report that in January of this year, West Springs Hospital opened its new psychiatric emergency department (PED). This new PED allows the hospital to be an effective partner for our local law enforcement. Now, law enforcement is able to take someone in custody directly to West Springs Hospital for needed treatment.
In addition, Mind Springs is using telehealth to obtain medical clearances for their patients. This way, patients do not need to be transferred from facility to facility. As a result, patients have quicker access to urgent mental health care services and timely treatment.
Thanks to the leadership of David Conklin, M.D., the new chief medical officer, Mind Springs Health is addressing controlled substances and their prescribed usage that includes a great deal of accountability. He places high value on patient access and safety, and quality of care.
I’ve personally found Mind Springs to be more responsive to the needs of our community these past several months. This includes faster appointment scheduling and fewer wait times. The extreme wait times were something we heard over and over again in our surveys and focus groups.
New leadership has brought a collaborative approach, and it is a breath of fresh air. They want to better understand and respond to the unique needs of each community. They are working to create community health alliances to better understand each of the counties they serve.
Will there be problems in the future? Of course. That’s true of any agency, especially for one that works in mental health and crisis. And if you or a loved one experiences a problem accessing services, please speak up. What I have found to be true with the current leadership of Mind Springs is they want to know. They can’t fix it if they don’t know what’s broken.
It is clear the leadership team at Mind Springs Health is listening, and they hear us. I am looking forward to seeing its continued positive impact.
Janet Rowland is a member of the three-person Mesa County Board of Commissioners.