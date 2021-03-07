By JIM SPEHAR
Friday was the first anniversary of the initial COVID-19 case here in Colorado, beginning subsequent months of fear and uncertainty. We saw case loads rise, friends and family sometimes divided as responses became politicized, other times when reactions became a uniting factor as we battled the insidious disease and its late-blooming variants.
I was struck Friday, while beginning this column, by that day’s pictorial journey through the monthly stages of COVID in Colorado on the front page of the Denver Post. Single word adjectives described each monthly picture, beginning last March with “fear,” progressing through descriptors such as “lockdown” and “reprieve” and “resurgence,” “caution” and “peak” and “uncertainty,” and finally “hope.” Other adjectives along the way included “re-opening,” “schools” and “vaccine.”
Those words also reflect the journey our entire country has been on while dealing with a deadly virus that’s claimed nearly 6,000 lives in Colorado and killed more than a half-million Americans. As of mid-week, one reporting agency says we’ve experienced more than 28.5 million confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the virus nationwide — a number approaching 9% of the total U.S. population.
Along the way, we’ve collectively experienced the gamut of emotions ranging from panic to dismissal. Somehow, what might have been a united response to a serious public health predicament also became a test of political philosophies. That’s still evident as governors in states such as Texas and Mississippi are “spiking the ball on the 10-yard line,” prematurely lifting COVID-related restrictions while still awaiting vaccinations that might bring “herd immunity,” another term we’ve come to know all too well.
There’s no doubt we’re all anxious for a return to “normal,” however that might be defined in our individual lives. It’s an inescapable fact that our economy has been decimated and that our small businesses have been most severely impacted. No one will dispute that our kids would have been better educated in in-person classes rather than in on-line courses. Families would undoubtedly be better off with in-person hugs and kisses than with Zoom calls and emails.
It’s hard not to wonder, though, how much of that damage might have been avoided had there been acceptance early on of the seriousness of the problem and a more regimented and immediate science-based response to the threat. Would our economy, our educational systems and our families be better off if there’d been less blame and defiance and a more coordinated response to what was then and is still a serious pandemic threat? Still, we should also celebrate the speed with which vaccines have been developed and the newly organized delivery system now delivery shots to our arms more quickly.
I’d add a couple of additional adjectives, positive ones, to those used beneath those pictures in Friday’s Denver Post: “community” and “optimism.”
Though we’re not out of the woods yet, things are getting better. We’re seeing friendlier colors on those charts describing varying virus-related restrictions. Capacity limits for public places are easing and case numbers are beginning a downward trend (though we’ve seen along the way that premature celebrations can lead to new surges). There’s even a chance I’ll be able to score a seat at JUCO. I’ve enjoyed at least a game or two for most of the years since my 12-year-old self attended that first tournament back in 1959.
There have also been many positive pandemic-related examples of “community” to celebrate.
Start with the cooperative efforts of all our health care providers and Mesa County Public Health to keep us informed, tested and cared for. Colorado Mesa University stepped up to help make testing easier and more accessible. The Five Star process initially birthed here in Mesa County is now a statewide effort. The rest of you will soon be able to experience what those of us of a certain age are already privy to, all the volunteers at the convention center helping us move quickly and efficiently through the vaccination process.
With warmer weather, we’re seeing more walkers, runners and bikers working off “pandemic pounds” on the streets, roads and canal banks out where we live. In the younger generation of our extended family, there are a handful of pandemic babies expected later in the year.
At the end of a troublesome year, things are looking better.
The Spehars, after a couple of injections and with nose swabs hopefully in the rear view mirror, will soon head south to visit a son they haven’t seen for 12 months. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.