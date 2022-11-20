Growing up, I was a wrestler. I loved it and hated it at the same time. It was physically and excruciatingly demanding, yet incredibly rewarding — especially when I won. I did my fair share of winning, but I also had my fair share of kickings in the posterior. My dad always videotaped my matches, often to my chagrin, and we’d give each loss a thorough examination. I hated watching those videos, but the only way I learned to avoid future mistakes was to identify the ones I made in the past. A reckoning of sorts. I guess that is what Republicans in Colorado, and nationwide, need to do — a thorough reflection of the backside whipping that just occurred. What went wrong, why did independents run from the Republican Party, and how do we adjust moving forward?
It’s easy to jump to conclusions and we should be cautious about assigning blame to a single, simple explanation — low voter turnout, Dobbs decision, poor candidates, election conspiracies, etc. But, the fact remains that there is one explanation for the blue wave trifecta of depressed Republican turnout, independents’ fear of voting Republican, and a galvanized Democrat base — that explanation is Donald Trump..
This is not an indictment of President Trump’s four years in office. By any objective measure, Trump was a highly effective President. He made substantial progress securing our southern border, ushered in an economic boom, appointed three Supreme Court Justices and 226 federal judges, led bipartisan criminal justice reform, mediated the Abraham accords, cut taxes, developed a COVID vaccine in under 12 months, and (my personal favorite) relocated the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction. Whether you agree or disagree with his accomplishments is beyond the point — President Trump was highly effective in his first four years.
Since then, Republicans have struggled to find their footing with voters while balancing the desire for loyalty to the former President — which he demands unequivocally lest the offender becomes the target of his unmitigated scorn. Many Republicans, in hopes of staying relevant and in Trump’s good graces, have caved to absurd demands of loyalty at the expense of their principles and, now, their success.
Some simply blame the issue on Republican voter turnout. While turnout has some bearing on the outcome, it isn’t the whole story. As a percentage, Republican turnout in Colorado was down 3.6 points from 2018. If you include the decrease in Republican registration (down 7%) on top of the lower percentage of turnout, you get about 94,500 fewer Republicans voting in 2022 — that is a problem. The most telling 2022 election statistic, though, is the number of additional unaffiliateds who voted. Approximately 159,000 more unaffiliated voters cast ballots in 2022 than in 2018. That’s an 18% increase from one midterm election to the next. If you’re thinking that’s evidence of election fraud, you’re wrong. The reason for the spike in both unaffilated voter turnout and registration is due to the 2019 automatic voter registration bill passed by the State legislature (SB 19-235). The point is that unaffiliated voters are having, and will continue to have, more impact on elections. What we witnessed via exit polling and results is that unaffiliated voters, overwhelmingly, do not like Trump. The bigger problem is that they associate all Republicans with Trump, even though many Republicans have rejected Trump or tried to distance themselves. Many have called it the Trump tax — a natural voter deficit that Republicans have to deal with because of Trump — which adds to the Democrats’ already growing margins in Colorado.
The best path forward is to embrace conservative principles and not a personality. Time to, once again, embrace the fundamentals that have made America the best place on earth — strong national security, economic freedom for all Americans, limited government, equality guaranteed by the Constitution, rule of law, and people free from coercive government control and taxation (to name a few). That is what wins elections. A case in point is the governor’s races in Georgia and Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis, fully displaying these tried and true principles and no loyalty toward Trump, was wildly successful in the last election. Trump couldn’t help but deride DeSantis just days before his gubernatorial race, and there was still a large red wave in that state. I’d argue the wave was not in absence of Trump’s support, but rather because of his scorn for DeSantis.
In Georgia, Brian Kemp ignored baseless election conspiracies from both Trump and his gubernatorial opponent Stacey Abrams, and governed like a true conservative. Kemp and DeSantis both successfully distanced themselves from Trump, articulated and practiced their conservative principles, and thus won the support of the base along with unaffiliated voters. By large margins! It’s the blueprint for 2024.
As Ben Shapiro often says, “two things can be true at the same time.” Trump can both have been wildly successful in his first term and now be a toxic liability to the Republican party. The beauty of the Republican party, historically, is that no personality ascends the importance of principled governance. It’s OK to move on from Trump, our principles and future success rely on it.
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis is a husband, a father, a successful business owner, and a community leader. Cody was born and raised in the Grand Valley and is a fifth-generation native.