By CODY DAVIS

Growing up, I was a wrestler. I loved it and hated it at the same time. It was physically and excruciatingly demanding, yet incredibly rewarding — especially when I won. I did my fair share of winning, but I also had my fair share of kickings in the posterior. My dad always videotaped my matches, often to my chagrin, and we’d give each loss a thorough examination. I hated watching those videos, but the only way I learned to avoid future mistakes was to identify the ones I made in the past. A reckoning of sorts. I guess that is what Republicans in Colorado, and nationwide, need to do — a thorough reflection of the backside whipping that just occurred. What went wrong, why did independents run from the Republican Party, and how do we adjust moving forward?