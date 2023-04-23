By JIM SPEHAR
“Mother Nature may be forgiving this year or next year, but eventually she’s going to come around and whack you. You’ve got to be prepared.”
— Geraldo Rivera
It was the green that was unexpected as we traveled nearly 3,000 miles through the desert Southwest over the past couple of weeks.
Green in the seemingly endless flatlands of the Texas Panhandle. Green highlighted by flowering bluebells in the rolling Hill Country around San Antonio. Some green even across desolate west Texas en route to El Paso. Sorta green along the Mexican border heading toward one of Bonnie’s childhood haunts, Columbus, N.M., where we ventured over the boundary Pancho Villa crossed more than a century ago, enjoying a quick lunch in Palomas. And green with a scattering of desert blooms as we traveled on to Phoenix. More green heading home through northern Arizona and southern Utah.
Drought? What drought?
While I’m not in the habit of getting philosophical advice from the likes of Geraldo Rivera, the quote up top strikes home. I’m recalling the brim full canals of the Central Arizona Project we crossed between Phoenix and Tucson, reading about northern California reservoirs at 105% and promising full shares to water users for the first time in 17 years. Even reports that Lake Powell may rise from a quarter of its capacity to one-third thanks to heavy winter snows in the headwaters of the Colorado River.
“What, me worry,” Alfred E. Neuman famously said in the old Mad magazine.
That seems to be the prevailing attitude among local water leaders across the West as we anticipate spring runoff and worry about overflowing river banks. Plenty of finger-pointing as the seven states that rely on the Colorado River fail to agree on how to compensate for declining flows that stress a compact reached more than a century ago. Seemingly willing to default to a federal government decision-making process almost certain to end up in court whichever water-saving regimen is chosen.
That’s a path fraught with peril for all involved. Truth be told, there’s no win-win in any scenario that might be imagined.
The feds have proposed three options. One is “no action” and is easily dismissed. Another requires proportionate decreases in water uses along the river. The third continues reliance on existing water law, allowing those with the oldest rights full use of their allotments with junior users left to divvy up what’s left. California users with most senior rights favor the latter plan. Upstream states argue over methods to implement any reductions, including compensation offered for temporarily fallowing agricultural land.
Push has come to shove. As northern California congressman John Garamendi puts it, “Mother Nature comes up against reality and the reality is the system doesn’t work.”
The math and science are inescapable. Colorado River flows have declined 20% over the past two decades, Allotments in the 1922 Colorado River Compact, based upon record wet years, significantly overestimated the amount of available water over time. Since then, 40 million people, more than 5 million acres of farmlands, increasing populations in the southwest U.S. and northern Mexico and multiple Native American tribes have come to rely on a declining resource.
What’s at stake absent agreement all along the river to take steps necessary to avoid federally mandated adjustments?
It’s nothing short of the continued ability of water users to decide their own fate.
One of my mantras has been that if math and science were the only considerations, there’d be no need for elected or appointed officials. The path forward would be as obvious as the need to formally adjust our expectations of the Colorado River. We expect those officials acting on our behalf to appropriately inject into public decision-making the political considerations and community consequences of any action.
Those folks are failing all of us along the river.
That’s because, all along the Colorado, elected and appointed officials are, perhaps understandably, focused on the politics of and the consequences to their immediate constituencies. What’s missing is any thought that each of the 40 million of us depending on river waters are part of a single, larger community. And that we’re all in this together.
“Mother Nature bats last.”
— Former Sen. Mark Udall
Jim Spehar represented Western Slope municipalities on the board of the Colorado Water Congress. The first of his many Lake Powell outings came a year after plywood sheets were placed atop spillways to keep waters from overflowing the Glen Canyon Dam nearly 40 years ago. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.