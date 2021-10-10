By JIM SPHEAR
Maybe it’s a small thing. But perhaps telling, as we begin receiving the ballots mailed out Friday that include candidates for the District 51 Board of Education.
There are many paths toward arriving at a final decision regarding our choices for those three positions. You can visit candidate web sites. Perhaps you’ve attended one of the candidate forums, although those seem a bit more limited this cycle. There are advertisements to read, view or hear. Maybe your engagement in other community issues has landed you on some list that brings their messages to your mailbox, computer or cellphone. You might even consider The Daily Sentinel endorsements.
I’d recommend all of the above. But I’ve found a simpler way to narrow my own choices as I consider which of the contenders would be likely to create the best learning environment for my granddaughter and her cousins who comprise the fourth generation of our extended family to make their way through D51 schools.
That’d be the yard signs sprouting up across the community like spring flowers that have waited a couple of extra seasons to make their appearance. More specifically, a single line on those signs.
It’s a given, I’ve learned from experience, that the most attention should be paid to making certain a candidate’s name is the most visible part of a good yard sign. Whether by size, color or typeface, embedding that most important element into a potential voter’s mind, making it instantly recognizable when we fill out our ballots, is paramount. There’s usually also a confirmation of the office being sought, something arguably less important in an election like this one when service on only one elected body is at issue.
Third, if there’s room, comes some short descriptive phrase about a candidate or their platform. My selfish favorite is one I coined for a past successful school board candidate who served admirably… “It’s About Kids.”
This cycle I’ve been intrigued by how that final element is being treated by candidates. As I’ve driven around the community or while on our evening walks, I’ve noticed a subtle but, to me, important difference in the shorthand visible on those signs.
“Every Kid Every Day,” the signs for Nick Allan proclaim. “Good Leadership = Great Schools,” according to those for David Combs. Trish Mahre promises “Transparency, Safety, Accountability.” Andrea Haitz says she’s “The Conservative Choice.” Willie Jones and Angela Lema both urge you to “Vote Conservative.” (I’ve seen no signs for a seventh candidate, Austin DeWitt.)
Notice the differences?
It’s also interesting to note that Haitz, Jones and Lema are not only being endorsed by the Mesa County Republican Party in a supposedly nonpartisan election, but also are being described as “our candidates” by some of the very people who’ve been disrupting the public meetings of not only the D51 board but also Mesa County commissioners.
It’s a tactic that’s widespread this cycle in Colorado school board elections as the GOP and conservatives in general try to stem the advancing and undeniable blue tide that’s left them with only one official elected by voters statewide. It’s a strategy that failed miserably enough in the last Grand Junction City Council election that it prompted an about-face by our county’s off-the-rails clerk and recorder, who flipped from praising election security to dreaming of election malfeasance, causing nightmares for most of the rest of us.
All school board candidates are saying the right things in forums, on their web pages and elsewhere. It’s good to see they all agree on “Strong Schools, Smart Plan” and offer unanimous support for the bond issue to finance replacement of the not-so-gracefully aging Grand Junction High School. But the common dog-whistle message from three contenders, using the same typeface, color and copycat placement at the very top of campaign signs is no accident.
It may seem like much ado over very little. But this is an important election. We’re selecting a majority of the D51 board. The three who are elected will join another new appointee who’ll replace the resigning Paul Pitton.
Now there’s nothing inherently wrong about the word “conservative” or even its presumed opposite, “liberal.” There are, as a former president might put it, “good people on both sides” of the partisan divide. But should this important decision regarding the education of our children be about a political philosophy or should it be about the finer points of K-12 learning?
That choice, I submit, is clear.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.