By JIM SPEHAR
“I am a man of fixed and unbending principles, the first of which is to be flexible at all times.” — former Sen. Everett Dirksen, R-Illinois
Supposedly, we’re a conservative community.
Keep government out of business. Free markets are best. Subsidies mean picking winners and losers.
Supposedly. Unless it’s inconvenient. Then principles we allegedly revere give way to accomplish some short-term goal.
Like re-developing a square block at First Street and Rood Avenue.
Let’s agree it’d be desirable to raze and replace the old City Market building. Let’s stipulate we’re housing-challenged and that more people living downtown would boost nearby businesses, maybe even give an incremental bump to sales tax revenues. Let’s also agree that the city, coffers again flush with our economy rebounding, double-digit sales tax increases and an influx of COVID relief cash, can afford to subsidize that redevelopment. And that the purpose of the Downtown Development Authority is to foster just that, continued growth in the city’s core business blocks.
Does that mean the city’s taxpayers and downtown businesses and property owners paying DDA assessments should subsidize roughly 10% of the cost of a 256-unit apartment complex that, absent public subsidies, the developers admit would be $10-million upside down financially when finished?
You know the story by now, thanks to reporting in The Daily Sentinel and elsewhere.
An out-of-town developer, Richmark Real Estate, has contracted to buy the old City Market parcel and some nearby property. Richmark wants to spend $65 million to build studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments which, by its own estimates, will be worth only $55 million when completed and occupied. It wants the city to pay $2 million worth of fees, by Mayor Chuck McDaniel’s estimate, from taxpayer funds and spend another $300,000 to purchase and improve Rood Avenue right of way. Richmark is also asking the DDA for $3.5 million to close what’s euphemistically called “the economic feasibility gap.”
Gone are initial promises to make 10% of the units lower-rent affordable housing, something that might have justified the initial subsidy discussion. In its place comes speculation higher income renters now occupying low cost rentals will move into apartments with rents ranging from $1,100-$1,600 per month, freeing up cheaper units for those needing affordability.
The trouble with “trickle down” economic theories is that the folks on the lower end of the income scale seldom get very wet. Here’s this from a Dec. 26 article on new apartment construction in The Daily Sentinel’s weekly real estate section: “The new rental units most likely won’t help with the affordability issue, however, since lower-income workers who can only afford $750 per month rent won’t be moving into any of the new projects, nor will they be relieved that mid-range apartments, which used to be scooped up by higher income workers, are now available, since they can’t afford mid-range rents either.”
With more than half of area renters said to be “cost burdened” by paying more than 30% of their income for housing, one wonders if $2.3 million in requested city subsidies by Richmark might instead kick-start real relief for those needing affordability.
It’s also worth noting that developers of the 196-unit Railyard at Rimrock apartments a few blocks from the City Market property recently announced two other similar projects, 168 units each near Foresight Park and out by the airport, absent subsidy requests. Other apartment projects, large and small, have been built, are underway or are planned without subsidies.
In my experience, every project is “unique.” Every project is “economic development.” Requests for fee waivers and subsidies are nothing new.
Developers complain that fees for necessities, streets, water and sewer service and building permits, make projects unaffordable. But never in a dozen years of making decisions about such matters was I ever told that land owners, investors, material suppliers, architects, contractors and subcontractors or their laborers had been asked to make the same sort of financial concessions that county and city taxpayers are asked to provide.
My answer then, as it would be now to Richmark, was that the market apparently wasn’t ready for the project as planned … that either revisions were necessary or developers would have to wait until our supposedly revered free market supported their plans.
“Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them … well, I have others.” — Groucho Marx
Jim Spehar grew up downtown when Main Street was straight. His public life included time spent on the Colorado Economic Development Commission and as a member of a statewide affordable housing task force. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.