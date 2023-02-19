By PETER BOOTH AND ANDREYA KRIEVES
Ever wondered why Grand Junction doesn’t have a Community Recreation Center? Maybe you’ve been to the Fruita Community Center, or perhaps a rec center in Montrose, Delta, Durango, Cortez, Glenwood Springs, or any number of other Western Slope communities and wondered, “why not here?” If so, you’re not alone.
Residents and visitors in those communities can enjoy a place for everyone that promotes health and wellness, social connections and affordable activities for all ages. Rec centers are a community gathering space, a central hub for families and friends, and a community-wide amenity accessible to all.
Time and again our community has expressed that building a Community Recreation Center (CRC) is a top priority in Grand Junction, but it hasn’t happened here yet.
On April 4, city residents have the opportunity to bring a Community Recreation Center to Grand Junction with a yes vote on ballot measure 1A.
Why is now the right time?
Folks in Grand Junction have expressed high levels of support for a Community Recreation Center for years, but until now voters haven’t had an opportunity to consider a CRC on its own merits without competing against other community needs. Since 2019, our community has approved funding for public safety, roads and a new Grand Junction High School. With many of these other community priorities addressed, it is now time for a Grand Junction CRC.
City leaders have been listening and have engaged residents in discussions about the long-standing desire for a CRC through surveys, community conversations and public input opportunities to create the right plan for a Grand Junction Community Recreation Center. This nearly two-year effort of engaging the community demonstrated that a CRC is the top priority for Grand Junction Parks and Recreation. In addition, 83% of participants favor a CRC in some form.
Why is this the right plan?
Ballot Measure 1A is a simple, yet comprehensive plan for an indoor community recreation facility located at Matchett Park. It is custom designed for Grand Junction needs, containing amenities that are in short supply or missing in our community, such as public gymnasium space, an elevated walk/jog track, aquatics and social gathering spaces. It offers a safe and healthy place for young people to go, a single, convenient location for a variety of family activities and spaces for seniors, such as a warm-water therapy pool and a senior lounge.
Reasonable daily entry and membership rates, plus Silver Sneakers and Renew Active for seniors, will make the Grand Junction CRC affordable for members of our community. Scholarship funds will be provided by the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation.
The CRC proposal has a responsible financing plan that incorporates community feedback. The total project cost for the CRC is lower than the previous proposal with a conservatively high $70 million figure that includes everything from roads and sewers to fixtures and furniture. Funding to pay for it will come from two sources: already approved cannabis tax revenue, and a 0.14% sales tax. To put this tax into perspective, this is one-seventh of what voters approved to finance the Fruita Community Center. And when the 30-year construction bond is paid off, the tax goes away.
Additionally, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation and the Grand Valley Parks and Recreation Foundation are already working on grant applications to provide additional funds for facility enhancements or expansion without using taxpayer dollars.
It’s the right place
The site selected for the Community Recreation Center is Matchett Park, which is nearly double the size of the much-loved Canyon View Park. Located just north and east of downtown, Matchett provides 200-plus acres of city-owned space that has remained undeveloped for 25 years. More than 50,000 residents live within a 6-minute drive of Matchett Park. Approval of the CRC facility kick-starts opportunities for grant-funded future growth and development of the park and will provide much needed additional field space.
Community centers are now a basic resource available in most communities across the state and nation. When Grand Junction lacks this community resource, our residents don’t enjoy the health and social benefits, and it impacts our ability to recruit new businesses and retain professionals, who often have their choice of where to live and work. If Grand Junction wishes to be a regional hub for business and industry, we need to have the facilities that people in those industries expect.
Ballot measure 1A is the right plan for a Community Recreation Center in Grand Junction. Now is the right time to vote yes.
Peter Booth and Andreya Krieves are co-chairs of the Grand Junction Community Recreation Center Campaign.