By JOHN MARSHALL and TIM FRY
Over the past two decades, Colorado Mesa University has grown more than nearly any other campus in Colorado. Our physical plant has grown by leaps and bounds. Our academic programs have expanded at every degree level to meet workforce needs. These developments are easy to see driving up and down North Avenue or coming to campus to catch a play, a lecture or a game.
What’s not quite as easy to see is the dramatic expansion of career and technical program offerings we offer through our community college division, Western Colorado Community College. Programs ranging from welding to electric line-worker; culinary arts to veterinary technician are alive and well at the WCCC Bishop Technical Campus. Unfortunately, as CMU’s tuition and fees have gone up as a result of state disinvestment in higher education, access to these vocational programs has gotten tough for students and families in the Grand Valley. At the same time, whenever we talk with regional employers about their top challenges, we hear that finding skilled workers remains near the top of the list, irrespective of industry or sector.
Instead of sitting back hoping things will improve on their own, this week the CMU Board of Trustees took a bold step to slash tuition and fees for career and technical education programs at WCCC by nearly 40%. The Learn for Less Affordability Initiative will bring tuition and fees at WCCC down to the average Colorado community college rate, and it will provide students and families greater access to the high-quality technical programs we offer.
Taking this action is counterintuitive to what most every other college and university in the country are doing right now. And, to be sure, this step will result in less tuition revenue flowing to the CMU coffers each semester. However, with philanthropic support from the estate of the late Pat and Tillie Bishop, we’re plowing forward because it’s the right thing to do.
As the cost of attending college continues to increase due to complex factors and persistent inflation, many families are telling their kids that not every student needs to graduate from a four-year college. While a four-year degree is certainly the best tool for many professions, we actually agree with this sentiment 100%. Learning a trade or acquiring skills in a technical program provides students with tremendous opportunities to engage in meaningful, rewarding jobs that serve critical functions and pay very well. As a community, we all need to do more to encourage students who aren’t interested in pursuing a bachelor’s degree to explore technical education fields (pick one!) and get engaged.
With this week’s announcement to slash WCCC tuition, we’re doing our part to make vocational training more affordable. But we need help from our community. Parents, neighbors, teachers, business owners: we all need to shift the narrative about what success looks like for our young people. Join us in this work and visit www.coloradomesa.edu/wccc to learn more about our career and technical program offerings.
John Marshall is president of Colorado Mesa University/Western Colorado Community College.Tim Fry owns Mountain Racing Products in Grand Junction and also serves as a member of the CMU Board of Trustees.