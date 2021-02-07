By JOHN LE COQ
The last year brought us many challenges and it exemplified how important it is that we care for and respect this planet we call home. As we look forward to recovering from COVID-19 and political division, we need to heal our relationship with the Earth and how we care for it. We are encouraged by President Biden’s recent 30x30 executive order that calls to conserve at least 30% of the land and ocean by 2030. As we come together, we need to heed the necessary opportunity to engage in democracy, work together within our communities to conserve nature, and proactively heal the country. Our lives may depend on it.
Lands
Our relationship with the planet is abusive, and we can do better. In the U.S. we lose a football field’s worth of nature every 30 seconds. Development, logging, grazing, and oil and gas extraction play a large role in the loss of land. Oil and gas drilling on public lands increases greenhouse gases and accounts for nearly 25% of all harmful climate emissions in the U.S.
The pandemic has exposed just how important outdoor public spaces are to our health and wellbeing. Protecting 30x30 is an ambitious and visionary goal that will help slow the loss of nature, ameliorate the impacts of climate change, and ensure all Americans – no matter their economic status, race, or ethnicity – have access to the natural world.
Climate
The climate crisis is frightfully impacting our communities with raging wildfires, severe storms, floods, hurricanes, drought, and heatwaves increasing dramatically year over year. It is also a direct threat to the nation’s clean air and clean drinking water supplies. The Colorado River alone supplies drinking water for more than 40 million people, and with the headwaters this year perilously low with snowp-ack, urgent action must happen quickly to avert the long-term catastrophic consequences.
The single most cost effective way to mitigate climate change is protecting land and water habitats. President Biden’s commitment to conserve 30% of US land, water, and ocean by 2030 is ambitious and necessary to save nature and buffer against the worst impacts of climate change.
Extinction/Species risk
The loss of land also impacts plants and wildlife with millions of species at risk of extinction globally. The U.S. and Canada have lost 2.9 billion birds since 1970, representing a decline of 29%. Without proactive conservation efforts, 12,000 animal and plant species in the United States will go extinct, and at least one-third will be lost in the next decades. One in five species are at a high risk of extinction, and half of the world’s species have been lost over the past 40 years. We have already lost more than half of all freshwater and saltwater wetlands in the contiguous 48 States, and 40% of the nation’s freshwater fish specific are now rare or imperiled.
It’s time we act. It’s time we implement the most ambitious conservation agenda in our history and work to conserve 30% of U.S. lands and oceans by 2030. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help save nature and keep this planet livable. Scientists say that to confront the deterioration of natural systems and the loss of biodiversity around the world, and to remain below a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase in average global temperature, roughly one-half of the planet needs to be conserved.
From a business perspective, preserving nature also makes economic sense. A study by over 100 economists found that every dollar invested into 30x30 would yield five dollars in return. In fact, additional protections would lead to an average of $250 billion in increased economic output annually and an average of $350 billion in improved ecosystem services annually compared with the status quo.
Let’s take this bold action to improve public health and local economies while protecting nature, our lands and waters, and our livelihoods so that we may solve the climate and extinction crises. We need to reverse and prevent further conservation rollbacks on public lands to protect critical ecosystems and sacred cultural lands. We need to build a system of protected areas and restore degraded lands that together sustain a thriving diversity of life. We need to do this while ensuring equitable access to public lands and a healthy environment for all people, knowing that climate change disproportionately impacts people of color and indigenous communities. These efforts would lower extinction rates, help maintain our food and drinking supplies, and help reduce global temperature rise. Protecting at least 30% of land and water by 2030 is necessary if we are to leave a healthy and livable environment for future generations. Will our grandchildren thank us, or will they condemn us for our shortsightedness? We must act now for a livable future.
Johnny Le Coq is the founder, CEO, director of design and development for Fishpond, Inc., a Colorado-based company. Fishpond, a maker of fly-fishing gear, advocates for environmental policy change to ensure that we continue to have healthy habitat, clean water, and open lands for species. Johnny attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he was born and raised. He currently lives on the Western Slope of Colorado on a working ranch nestled under the majestic Gore Range.